Union County SC Sheriff Indicted On Misconduct, Obscenity Charges

Two months ago, we alerted our readers to the fact that the investigation into Union county, South Carolina sheriff David Taylor was not over. We noted “new information has reportedly come to light related to his case” – prompting a “fresh look” from prosecutors.

“Our sources do not expect the embattled sheriff to fare as well this go-round as he did the last time prosecutors looked over potential charges against him,” we noted at the time.

Once again, our sources were right …

On Thursday, a South Carolina statewide grand jury indicted Taylor on one count of misconduct in office and one count of disseminating obscene material.

“The indictment alleges Taylor sent messages to a citizen of Union County that were lewd and inappropriate and included an obscene photo,” a release from South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson’s office noted.

Taylor is facing fifteen years behind bars in connection with the two charges. He will be arraigned later this month, according to the release.

Shortly after the indictment was made public, S.C. governor Henry McMaster announced the suspension ofTaylor from office and the appointment of former city of Union, S,C, police chief Sam White as interim sheriff.

Here are the indictments …

Taylor – a Democrat who was first elected sheriff in 2008 – escaped criminal prosecution earlier this year following the release of a seismic investigatory report prepared by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). These allegations were first reported on by our news outlet back in January.

The graphic allegations against Taylor – hints of which first surfaced four years ago – were tied to a separate embezzlement investigation into a now-deceased former staffer in the sheriff’s office. That embezzlement investigation quickly morphed into one focused on “several allegations concerning possible misconduct in office by Sheriff Taylor,” per the SLED report.

Among those allegations? All manner of sexual deviation (including on-duty sex with subordinates) and excessive drinking on the job.

This news outlet criticized Taylor for his lax financial oversight as well as his use of county resources to facilitate his own personal gratification.

RELATED || Embezzlement Probe Turns To Sheriff’s Sexcapades

In the aftermath of the SLED report’s release, Taylor indicated he was not going to seek another term in office in 2020. At the very last minute, though, he reversed course and submitted paperwork to seek another four-year term in office.

Taylor received an anemic 8.96 percent of the vote in the June 9, 2020 Democratic primary for sheriff of Union county – good enough for a third-place finish.

The Democratic nomination was eventually captured by retired Union county magistrate Jeff Bailey, who faces Republican Thom McAbee in the November 2020 election.

Taylor was previously accused of sexually explicit conduct in 2016, which he dismissed at the time as a “political ploy” against him during his reelection bid. Union county voters agreed – and overwhelmingly reelected him to his post.

He was not so lucky this go-round …

This news outlet referred to the “gross mismanagement of public funds” by Taylor’s office as “inexcusable” – and also chided him for “his conduct with multiple subordinates – and his improper use of taxpayer resources to conduct what was clearly personal ‘business.’”

We are glad to see him facing accountability for his actions …

