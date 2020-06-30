‘Scooby’ and ‘Pooh’ Among 23 Busted In Federal Drug Investigation In Horry County

More than 200 law enforcement officers from local, federal, and state agencies helped arrest 23 people on alleged federal drug conspiracy and firearms charges this week. One of those arrested is facing a charge of life in prison.

United States Attorney for South Carolina Peter McCoy, Jr. announced the arrests Tuesday after the defendants were charged in federal court.

“The arrests mark the first in Operation Broken Branch, the latest iteration in a series of joint federal, state, and local investigations targeting violent crime in Myrtle Beach and throughout Horry County,” a news release from McCoy’s office said.

The investigation focused on a group called “the Cedar Branch Drug Trafficking Organization” and their associates’ involvement with distributing heroin, cocaine, cocaine base, fentanyl, and opioid pills.

“According to court records, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), through its Pee Dee Safe Streets Gang Task Force, began this multi-year investigation in conjunction with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and Horry County Sheriff’s Office,” the release said.

Agents working on the investigation got court ordered wiretaps on five target cell phones and some Facebook accounts. Agents also monitored calls, intercepted texts, and were able to collect info though electronic surveillance, controlled narcotic purchases, and through on-the ground sources.

Several of the controlled drug purchases took place on Cedar Branch Road, according to court records. Agents seized more than $180,000 in suspected drug proceeds throughout the investigation.

Here is the list of arrests and charges, according to McCoy’s Office:

“DARRELL LAMONT JACKSON, 46, of Myrtle Beach, is charged in the conspiracy with five kilograms or more of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

MARK TYREISE JACKSON, a/k/a “Ty,” 24, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of five to 40 years imprisonment.

TERAINE LAVANCE GREEN, a/k/a “Juice,” 28, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.

WINFERD JUNIOR SHERMAN, a/k/a “Dunk,” 22, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of cocaine base and a quantity of heroin. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.

TREMAYNE TYRONE GREEN, a/k/a “Plies,” a/k/a “P,” 24, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.

PHILLIP JAMAL JOHNSON, a/k/a “Foo,” 28, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin, a quantity of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment. He is also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, which carries a potential penalty of at least five years consecutive to any other penalty imposed.

ANTRA TRUMAINE GORE, a/k/a “Priest,” 37, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin, a quantity of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment. He is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited individual, which carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment.

ANGELO TARAY JACKSON, a/k/a “Che Che,” 23, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin, a quantity of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.

ANTHONY LAMONT NEALEY, a/k/a “Esse,” 40, of Longs, is charged in the conspiracy with 28 grams or more of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of five to 40 years imprisonment.

JAMES GOMILOUS RIGGINS, a/k/a “Scooby,” 43, of Tabor City, North Carolina, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of five to 40 years imprisonment.

LATEICE LANEICE GRIFFIN, a/k/a “Teice,” a/k/a “Thugbunny1120,” 28, of Longwood, North Carolina, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.

LEON DALE GREEN, a/k/a “Young,” 31, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of cocaine and a quantity of heroin. This charge carries a potential penalty of five to 40 years imprisonment.

TEONTRIC SAQIWINA JACKSON, a/k/a “T,” 28, of Loris, is charged is charged in the conspiracy with 28 grams or more of cocaine base, 100 grams or more of heroin, 500 grams or more of cocaine, a quantity of methamphetamine, and a quantity of fentanyl. This charge carries a potential penalty of five to 40 years imprisonment. He is also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, which carries a potential penalty of at least five years consecutive to any other penalty imposed.

JAMES MYERS, III, a/k/a “Brix,” 31, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of fentanyl, a quantity of cocaine, and a quantity of oxycodone. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment. He is also charged with unlawful possession of firearm by a prohibited individual, which carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, which carries a potential penalty of at least five years consecutive to any other penalty imposed.

DEVANTE JAQUAN SQUIRES, a/k/a “Buddy Ro,” 25, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin, a quantity of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.

SHAQUAN TAEREEK HEMINGWAY, a/k/a “Obe,” 22, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.

TYRUSS KENDREZ HEMINGWAY, a/k/a “OT,” a/k/a “Macc,” 19, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.

ALFREDO GORE, a/k/a “AG,” 41, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with 100 grams or more of heroin, a quantity of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of five to 40 years imprisonment.

MONTEL LASAUL HYPPOLITE, a/k/a “Pooh,” 21, of Conway, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.

BILLIE LEE GREEN, a/k/a “Old School,” 59, of Longs, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.

BYRON JAMES JACKSON, a/k/a “B,” 27, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with 100 grams or more of heroin, 500 grams or more of cocaine, and a quantity of cocaine base. This charge carries a potential penalty of five to 40 years imprisonment.

ROBERT JERMAINE ATTAWAY, a/k/a “Ant,” 26, of Myrtle Beach, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.

CARL LEE GREEN, 43, of Longs, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of cocaine, 28 grams of cocaine base, and a quantity of heroin. This charge carries a potential penalty of five to 40 years imprisonment.

The following defendants are still at large:

TYSHON LAMONT CLIFTON, a/k/a “Rondo,” 20, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.

BRADLEY CHRISTOPHER GRIFFIN, JR., 34, of Longwood, North Carolina, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.

TIMOTHY MONDALE LONG, a/k/a “Black,” 38, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with 280 grams or more of cocaine base and 100 grams or more of heroin. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment. He is also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, which carries a potential penalty of at least five years consecutive to any other penalty imposed.”

To check out the text messages, conversations, and details of the investigations that led to the arrests, check out the PDF below.

“Operation Broken Branch is at least the third investigation targeting violent crime in the area,” the news release said. “In 2017, Operation Silver Sunset targeted 29 associates of the Billy Bloods street gang, a subset of the United Blood Nation. In 2018, Operation Rise and Shine targeted 34 associates of G-Shine/SMG, another subset of the Bloods. Today’s arrests mark the latest, but not the last, investigation targeting violent crime in Horry County and surrounding areas.”

It will be prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is a program to reduce crime through the Department of Justice. Last week, Project Safe Neighborhoods led to the arrests of 14 alleged gang associates from the Midlands.

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? Please feel free to submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for us? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.

