Letter: SC Food and Beverage Workers Face Dilemma In COVID-19 Pandemic

Re: ‘Everyone is Scared’: Hilton Head Restaurants Close As COVID-19 Hits Hospitality Workers Scared

Dear News Director,

I would like to comment on your recent article…. “Everyone is scared” … about Hilton Head’s situation in the growing COVID-19 cases….

I’m a waitress at one of Hilton Head’s very popular restaurants. We are packed ever since my owner reopened. We have to wear masks and most of us choose to wear gloves during working hours.

I felt safe until last week when I had a table where the customer was clearly sick because she didn’t feel bad opening and taking her AlkaSeltzer pills for cough and flu front of me while I was taking their orders.

Every business has a sign on their door for customers, saying please don’t come in if you feel sick.

But then again they are the first one to complain when they see their server pulling their mask under their nose for a second to able to breath since we are running around 8 hours a day, in a 90 degree weather wearing mask until we clock out.

But then again I don’t see any of our patrons wearing any protective gear.

If I refuse to work and choose to stay home with my family to protect them bringing something home, I probably won’t have a job by that time the pandemic is over.

My owner replaces employees every day and very quick and I don’t think they would save my spot for my return. So with that said, I must work and jeopardize my health and my family’s health. I have 4 kids and I’m a single mother, I cannot be jobless….

What to do?!!!! Dilemma of a Food and Beverage worker.

Thank you for your time!

A Hilton Head Server

***

Related…

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.



Banner: Getty