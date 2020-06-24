Charleston South Carolina Removes John C. Calhoun Monument

In apparent defiance of a state law governing the disposition of historical markers, monuments and other designations, the city of Charleston, South Carolina removed a 124-year-old statue of the late U.S. vice president John C. Calhoun on Wednesday.

Crews began working to remove the memorial at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday evening – hours after a unanimous vote of city council. Through the early morning hours, they sawed away at the base of the 12-foot, eight-inch icon – a 6,000-pound bronze behemoth secured atop a 115-foot stone column.

As dawn broke over the Holy City, a harness had been fastened around the statue – awaiting the word from city officials to lower it from its perch.

Plans to rename the street the statue once faced (also named for Calhoun) are in the works – part of a broader planned purging of antebellum history and War Between the States history inspired by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Memorial Day.

Widely regarded as the Palmetto State’s most prominent historical statesman, Calhoun served as vice president from 1825-1832 under presidents John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson. He was best known for his advocacy on behalf of nullification – the doctrine that states could refuse to enforce acts of the federal government they deemed unconstitutional.

Calhoun was also an outspoken proponent of the institution of slavery, calling it a “positive good” and once arguing “there never has yet existed a wealthy and civilized society in which one portion of the community did not, in point of fact, live on the labor of the other.”

Charleston is by no means the only city with a Calhoun memorial. Within the main lobby of the S.C. State House is a life-sized Calhoun statue – and the capital city also features a street bearing his name (as do a dozen other cities in the Palmetto State).

Also, an entire county is named after Calhoun … as is the town of Calhoun Falls, S.C.

As for the Charleston memorial, its future is unclear. In the short-term, it will be placed in a city-owned storage facility while leaders debate its final destination.

Some of those calling for its removal want it placed in a museum. Others want it tossed off the Arthur Ravenel Jr. bridge into Charleston harbor.

Which reminds us … our guess is it won’t be long before the Ravenel bridge receives the same sort of revisionist historical pressure. After all, its namesake was an ardent defender of the Confederate flag and once referred to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) as the “National Association for Retarded People.”

Ravenel – a member of the Moultrie Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans – also addressed a white nationalist group in 1993 and reportedly vowed to resist “all efforts to mix the races of mankind, to promote non-white races over the European-American people.”

In other words, we expect the iconic span connecting Charleston and Mount Pleasant to soon find itself on “the list.”

