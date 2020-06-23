SC Senate Judiciary Chairman Luke Rankin Wins Primary Runoff

Senate judiciary chairman Luke Rankin – who our founding editor Will Folks calls “the personification of South Carolina’s failed tax-and-spend status quo and the lead architect of its most costly command economic failure” – just won his bid for an eighth term representing S.C. Senate District 33 (.pdf).

With 98 percent of precincts reporting in Tuesday’s primary runoff, WYFF named incubant Rankin, of Horry County, as the winner, defeating rival John Gallman in a 57 percent to 43 percent race.

Rankin has been in office for 27 years.

In a three-way primary race for this seat on June 9, 2020, Rankin drew an anemic 40.2 percent of the GOP primary vote (4,915 ballots) compared to 34.4 percent (4,210 ballots) for Gallman and 25.4 percent (3,105) for challenger Carter Smith.

The election could have had seismic ramifications across the Palmetto political landscape, considering the amount of special interest money at stake under Rankin’s power.

Rankin, the most liberal GOP member of the S.C. General Assembly was on the receiving end of a massive special interest campaign… one hellbent on preserving his powerful perch at the S.C. State House in Columbia, S.C.

“If Rankin gets another term in office, expect him to continue serving those interests (and himself),” we wrote last month. “Not his constituents. And certainly not the people of South Carolina.”

Prior to tonight, Rankin said if he’s re-elected he’ll work to get Horry County’s economy back up and running again. He also said that roads and schools remain a focus, noting he’s already helped pass education reform. Regarding this, the now defeated challenger remarked, “you’ve had someone who’s had 27 years to fix the roads and he hasn’t fixed the roads,” Gallman said.

And as we have noted for years, no member of the S.C. General Assembly is more responsible for NukeGate than Rankin.

With no Democrats (well, other than Rankin) seeking this office, the winner of tonight’s race will be a virtual lock to claim this office in November.

Will Folks contributed to this report.

