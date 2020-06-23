Nancy Mace Tests Positive For COVID-19 Two Weeks After Winning Primary

South Carolina state representative and Republican congressional candidate Nancy Mace tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Mace will face Democrat Joe Cunningham in one of the most competitive congressional races in the country this November for South Carolina’s First Congressional District.

Mace posted on Twitter Tuesday night, two weeks after she won her primary election, saying she tested positive after finding out her campaign team was potentially exposed last week.

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for my children and my team, I was tested for COVID-19,” Mace tweeted. “Today, my physician administered the Abbott Sars-Cov-2 RNA ID now nasal swab rapid test. I tested positive for COVID-19 a few minutes later.”

Mace said she was “feeling a little fatigued with a body ache this weekend,” but thought it was normal considering she was on the campaign trail.

“I have a slightly stuffy nose and mild body ache, but I do not have a fever or cough,” Mace wrote.

Despite her mild symptoms, Mace said that she is mostly concerned with her two children and campaign team. She tweeted that she has personally contacted every person who she might have exposed this week.

I have asked for and paid for my staff and volunteers to get tested immediately. All of my campaign staff and volunteers have been instructed to self-quarantine and work remotely.



My children and I will be in quarantine for the next two weeks or until I test negative for COVID. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 24, 2020

Mace said she will be in quarantine, along with her children, for the next two weeks, or until she tests negative for the virus.

Mace said she was inspired by her 13-year-old son, who put his arm around his mother this evening and said “mommy, it’s going to be OK… we’re all going to be fine.”

“To all those who have been affected by COVID-19, I continue to keep you in my thoughts,” Mace tweeted.

Mace is one of more than 26,000 South Carolinians who tested positive for COVID-19 since March. South Carolina has recently seen a surge in cases and hospitalizations across the state. More than 5,000 have tested positive for COVID since Friday.

In late March, Mace’s opponent Congressman Joe Cunningham of Charleston, South Carolina tested positive for COVID-19. He, too, experienced mild symptoms and soon recovered from the virus.

