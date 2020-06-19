Programming Note: Summer Break

Posting will be lighter than usual over the next two weeks as our founding editor Will Folks and his family head to the South Carolina coast for a spot of rest and relaxation (assuming you consider chasing six kids up and down the eastern seaboard “relaxing”).

In years past, we would shutter the website completely during this two-week respite … but our recent growth has made such unplugging impossible.

That is both good and bad … although clearly it has only been bad for Folks’ heretofore world renowned bodysurfing skills.

Yeah … definitely slipping.

Not FITSNews, though. Our news outlet has seen explosive growth so far this year. Through the beginning of June, page views are up 52.6 percent on a year-to-date basis (climbing from 3.4 million to 5.2 million), sessions are up 76.8 percent (from 2.1 million to 3.8 million) and unique visits are up 109.2 percent (from 1.2 million to 2.6 million).

Not bad for a “blog.”

Again, we won’t be totally unplugging over the next two weeks. With the coronavirus suddenly roaring back with a vengeance, racial tensions simmering, state lawmakers set to dole out nearly $2 billion in “stimulus” funds next week and a high-profile S.C. Senate runoff on tap for this coming Tuesday … there’s no shortage of news to cover.

Luckily for us, our news director Mandy Matney will remain in the saddle while our founding editor dials it back a bit – so be sure to hit her up with your tips via email.

As for Folks, expect to see his musings sprinkled in here and there over the next two weeks … with his full-time return to action scheduled for just after the Fourth of July holiday.

Thanks to everyone for reading!

-FITSNews

