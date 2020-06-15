Fast-Casual Greek Restaurant With High Reviews Opens In Columbia

Ready for a new restaurant to try?

Kairos Mediterranean, a South Carolina based chain, opened its fast-casual restaurant at 4600 Devine Street on Friday.

“The restaurant will open its doors with a number of health and safety measures in place, including HEPA filtration and in-duct air purifying systems,” according to the press release.

Kairos Mediterranean opened its first location in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in 2017.The Greek-style restaurant with a 4.8-star review on Google then opened another one in the Charleston area, and two other locations in the Upstate.

“After hearing from Columbia residents asking to bring Kairos to their neighborhoods, we are excited to finally be opening our first location here,” said owner Cary Chastain.

The menu will be special to the Columbia location, made in house and with fresh ingredients.

“The menu is filled with various spreads, toppings, grain bowls, pitas, platters, and salads capable of meeting most dietary preferences,” according to the press release.

To increase safety measures in the COVID-19 pandemic, the fast-casual restaurant installed a special ventilation system.

“Customer and employee safety is very important to me which made the decision to upgrade our measures very easy,” said owner Cary Chastain. “We’ve installed the purification systems in the new Columbia location and we’re in the process of doing the same at our other four locations.”

Here are a couple reviews from Google worth noting:

“In two words: Greek Chipotle. But that’s not a bad thing! It’s just a description of how you order your meal. Kairos is a different-flavored twist in the idea of the starch/protein/veg/topping ordering style of the mainstay burrito joints,” one reviewer wrote.

“Always fresh and so tasty. Reasonably priced considering the amount of food they give you! Love this place,” another person wrote.

Kairos will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

