South Carolina First District: Nancy Mace Wins Primary To Face Joe Cunningham

State representative Nancy Mace will face Democrat Joe Cunningham this November in what many are expecting to be one of the most competitive congressional races in the country, according to tonight’s primary results.

With 25 percent of the votes in, Mace won the Republican primary Tuesday, WIS reported.

Mace was up against Mount Pleasant town councilwoman Kathy Landing, Beaufort county businessman Brad Mole and “Bikers for Trump” founder Chris Cox for the seat.

The second-term state representative from Daniel Island recently announced the backing of more than two dozen of her colleagues in the S.C. General Assembly – including powerful speaker of the House Jay Lucas, majority leader Gary Simrill, speaker pro tempore Tommy Pope and a half-dozen first district legislators.

She also got support from former SCGOP chairman Matt Moore, former U.S. congressman Arthur Ravenel and retired U.S. Marine Corps major general James Livingston.

She had been a frontrunner in the race since January.

National interest groups will be the real big spenders in this campaign. Republicans have vowed to make SC-1 a top priority for the the 2020 election.

Before Cunningham won the seat in 2018, the Republican Party had held this district covering the S.C. coast from Hilton Head to Charleston for almost 40 years.

Mace issued the following statement late Tuesday:

“Today is a great day for a lot of reasons. For every independent thinker in the Lowcountry, it’s day one of our new mission – to unite together to take back the Lowcountry. I insisted on running a positive campaign about the voters and their issues and why I was the best candidate to represent them. I’m proud to say we did it. My democrat opponent votes with Nancy Pelosi 85 percent of the time. That is not what most of the Lowcountry believes or deserves. The fight to end Nancy Pelosi’s hold on our district starts tonight. I have a message for my opponent, for Speaker Pelosi, for the National Democrat Party – I’m coming for you. We are coming for you. We are going to take back this seat for the Lowcountry.” Nancy Mace

