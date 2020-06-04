Complaint Against Woodruff SC Police Chief Prompts Preliminary SLED Inquiry

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has opened a preliminary inquiry into allegations leveled against Woodruff, S.C. police chief Greg Ryan, multiple sources familiar with the situation told this news outlet.

According to our sources, SLED agents are conducting this inquiry alongside staff from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA) – which reportedly initiated the review.

SLED is the state’s top law enforcement organization and lead investigative agency. SCCJA oversees training and certification of law enforcement officers across the state.

A source familiar with the complaint against Ryan alleged that he had been caught “falsifying training documents,” however a law enforcement official familiar with the inquiry classified it as “more of an administrative issue.”

Which is it? Guess we will find out after SLED’s work is done …

SLED has conducted several interviews in connection with the allegations against Ryan, we are told. Investigators have also been provided with supporting documentation related to the complaint, according to our sources.

Ryan became police chief in Woodruff three years ago after former chief Alan Bledsoe left to work with the city of Spartanburg, S.C. police department. Ryan previously worked with the Mauldin, S.C. police department, which was embroiled in a high-profile sex scandal last spring.

That scandal was exclusively unearthed by this news outlet …

According to our sources, at least one of the law enforcement officers mixed up in that drama has found work with Ryan in Woodruff – a town of approximately 4,300 people located in southern Spartanburg county.

Stay tuned … we will keep our readers in the loop in the event we receive any additional information related to this preliminary inquiry.

-FITSNews

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Please feel free to submit your own guest column or letter to the editor via-email

Got a tip for us?

SUBSCRIBE HERE Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE . Want to support what we’re doing?

Banner: Getty