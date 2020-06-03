Wait … Donald Trump’s Poll Numbers With Minorities Are Up?

Let’s be clear about one thing: This news outlet is not about to defend U.S. president Donald Trump for the way he has handled the violent fallout from the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota last week. While we appreciate Trump’s calls for law and order – and generally believe his hard-line stance against domestic terrorism has been appropriate (and necessary) – we continue to marvel at the tone deafness of some of his public relations moves (including the heavy-handed tactics that went into producing the photo opportunity above).

Of course, the problem with people who can’t help themselves is … they can’t help themselves. And Trump just can’t help himself.

Too many times he snatches defeat from the jaws of victory … needlessly squandering support.

That’s not the reason we stopped supporting him … it’s just an observation.

Anyway, with mainstream and social media both churning out extra portions of hatred for Trump in the aftermath of the Floyd riots – and with the president making his usual “play-to-the-base” pronouncements – we suspected to see a precipitous decline in his approval ratings.

Particularly among minorities …

Strangely enough, that is not what is happening.

According to YouGuv polling data (.pdf) taken before the violent outbreak, Trump’s approval rating stood at 44 percent overall – with 22 percent strongly approving of his performance in office. Meanwhile, 51 percent disapproved of Trump’s performance – including 39 percent who strongly disapproved.

Now, the same pollsters (.pdf) show Trump’s approval rating at 43 percent overall – with 26 percent strongly approving of his performance. Trump’s disapproval inched up to 53 percent, including 42 percent who strongly disapprove.

That’s only a three-point swing … well within the survey’s margin of error.

Worth watching, though? Black Americans – the ostensible victims of Trump’s “racism” – are backing Trump in much higher numbers, according to the YouGuv data. Last week, 12 percent of black voters approved of the job Trump is doing – including 7 percent who strongly approved. This week, 18 percent approved – including 11 percent who strongly approved.

Among Hispanic voters, Trump’s approval was at 39 percent last week (including 17 percent who strongly approved). This week, it has ticked up to 42 percent – including 28 percent who strongly approved.

And yes, as we have previously noted Hispanic voters continue to be a particular area of concern for former U.S. vice president Joe Biden.

Which reminds us … Biden has not used the Floyd fallout to atone from his previous tone deafness with black voters. If anything, he has made matters worse.

Talk about the definition of interrupting your enemy when he is in the middle of making mistakes …

Again, we present this data with any number of caveats …

First, it did not come from Robert Cahaly … a.k.a. the oracle.

Second, it is national popular vote polling … meaning it is of dubious value in assessing the dozen or so swing states that will ultimately determine the outcome of the 2020 election.

Third, polling like this historically underestimates Trump’s support … as the media establishment learned the hard way in 2016 (particularly in the Rust Belt).

Bottom line? We remain genuinely surprised by this data, and are very interested in seeing whether it is an outlier or whether it marks the beginning of something surprisingly sustainable for the bombastic incumbent …

