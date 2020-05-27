Boeing To Fire Thousands Of Employees, Including South Carolina Workers

Nearly two months after announcing voluntary, company-wide layoffs, crony capitalist aerospace engineering firm Boeing is axing 6,770 additional jobs via “involuntary” layoffs. It is not clear how many jobs will be lost at the corporation’s North Charleston, South Carolina location, however reporters at The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier are speculating that as many as 1,000 Palmetto State positions could be lost.

That would be at least fifteen percent of the total workforce at the plant, which was built a decade ago with tens of millions of dollars worth of taxpayer-funded incentives.

The latest Boeing job losses were attributed to the collapse of air travel in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, however Boeing was already on shaky ground before the virus hit.

“Now we have come to the unfortunate moment of having to start involuntary layoffs,” embattled chief executive officer David Calhoun wrote in a statement released Wednesday. “For those of you who are notified, I want to offer my personal gratitude for the contributions you have made to Boeing, and I wish you and your families the very best.”

“I wish there were some other way,” Calhoun wrote, neglecting to mention Boeing gave its former chief executive officer Dennis Muilenburg a $62.2 million severance package just four months ago.

Calhoun also made no bones about the possible “recovery” of these jobs in the near-to-immediate future.

“Our industry will come back, but it will take some years to return to what it was just two months ago,” he said.

Boeing’s heavily taxpayer-subsidized North Charleston, S.C. facility employs an estimated 6,000 workers in South Carolina. Thousands more are employed by its suppliers – meaning additional job losses are likely to ripple through the supply chain.

Prior to the coronavirus, Boeing was already scaling back production of its 787 Dreamliner in response to reduced demand. Then there is the 737 Max fiasco – which resulted in air safety regulators around the world grounding Boeing’s newest passenger jet following two fatal crashes that left a combined 346 people dead.

In addition to problems with the 737 Max, Dreamliners have also come under scrutiny for various production issues – including problems emanating from the North Charleston plant.

Developing …

