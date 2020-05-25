Midlands Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Woman Shot Between The Toes, Police Say

A South Carolina man turned himself in last week after shots were fired into a home during a small gathering, leaving one woman injured.

West Columbia Police, Cayce Department of Public Safety and EMS were dispatched to the corner of Airport Blvd. and Glenn Street in Cayce, South Carolina at 1:30 a.m. Sunday May 17.

Two separate calls reported gunshots fired into a dwelling and an injured victim, according to the Cayce police report.

Witnesses reported that a physical altercation between two attendees, Casey Halman Heatley and cousin Darrell Jamall Simons, escalated until. Simons retrieved a gun from his car and repeated fired it at the home, according to the Cayce police report.

Heatley stated that him and Simons were “wrestling back and forth all night and at the final time Simons grabbed Heatley, he became agitated and slammed Simons on the floor.”

This caused Simons chain necklace to break, the Cayce Department of Public Safety police report said.

“Heatley and Simons then became in a verbal altercation which moved from inside the residence to outside of the residence,” the police report said.

At this point, Simons was in “a state of anger,” the Cayce police report said.

Heatley told police they were drinking alcohol that night and Simons usually doesn’t drink, so he was acting unusual.

According to the police report, Mr. Simons walked out to his vehicle and “made a statement to the effect of, “how do you want it cuz” and then began shooting a semi-automatic firearm toward [Heatley]”.

One woman “had a single gunshot wound to her left foot, between the big toe and second toe.”

Heatley estimated that five to six shots were fired, the Cayce police report said.

The woman was taken to Lexington Medical Center for further treatment, according to Cayce police.

Simons turned himself in on Monday morning and was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to Cayce police.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Please feel free to submit your own guest column or letter to the editor via-email

Got a tip for us?

SUBSCRIBE HERE Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE . Want to support what we’re doing?

Banner: Getty