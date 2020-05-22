State Law Enforcement Charge 18-Year-old Hampton Man With Murder

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents charged an 18-year-old Hampton man with murder this week in connection with a May 3 homicide.

Faizon Syheen Speed was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a deadly crime following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Robert L. Haynes of Hampton.

According to the affidavit, Haynes was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground at a location on Curly Road in Varnville, South Carolina.

According to Haynes’ obituary, he died at at Hampton Regional Medical Center in Varnville on May 3.

“The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office,” the SLED news release said.

According to police records, a witness told investigators that Speed killed Haynes. He was killed with a handgun.

Speed was arrested Wednesday and booked at the Hampton County Detention Center.

On the night he was killed, Haynes posted this video to his Facebook page.

He was known to many as RJ, but some of his close friends called him “Wildboy” and “Bunz,” according to his obituary.

“His hobbies were fishing, landscaping, cooking, and joking around,” Haynes’ obit said. “He also enjoyed spending time with his family.”

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.

