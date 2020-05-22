2nd SC Officer-Involved Shooting In 24 Hours: Florence Officer Discharged Weapon In Incident

There were no injuries reported in an officer-involved shooting in Florence, South Carolina Friday morning, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

A Florence police officer, whose name has not been released by authorities, discharged his or her firearm while serving search and arrest warrants related to a recent shooting and alleged drug activity in the area, according to the SLED press release.

The shooting occurred on Waxwing Drive, WPDE reported earlier Friday.

This was the second officer-involved shooting in 24 hours in South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a bulletproof vest prevented a Greenwood, South Carolina police officer from serious injury when he was shot while responding to a domestic violence call, according to law enforcement officials.

The suspect who allegedly shot at the officer died in the shooting, while the Greenwood officer was taken to the hospital.

SLED is investigating both the Florence and the Greenwood officer involved shootings.

“SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident,” the SLED news release said. “These independent investigations follow SLED’s guidance in conducting interviews along with the gathering and analysis of forensic evidence. Interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others.”

SLED will not release any further information on the Florence incident at this time.

“Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors,” the SLED news release said.

The Florence incident was the-19th officer involved shooting in South Carolina this year. It was the second officer involved shooting with the Florence Police Department.

In April , an alleged suspect died after he exchanged gunfire with a Florence Police Department officer, News 13 reported. Four officers were involved in that incident.

“In 2019, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Florence Police Department,” the SLED news release said.

