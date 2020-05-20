SC Police Search For ‘Extremely Intelligent’ Murder Suspect Who May Be ‘Socially Awkward’

Authorities are offering a $7,000 award for information leading to the arrest of a Greenville, South Carolina murder suspect who served in the Israeli army and “should be considered highly intelligent.”

Investigators from the U.S. Marshals Office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Ryan Dusha Kedar, 49, who is wanted for first-degree murder.

Kedar is accused of killing 58-year-old Mark Jermon at Herdklotz Park, a popular Greenville, South Carolina park, on Feb. 26, the U.S. Marshal’s Office said.

Jermon was walking in the park around 10:30 a.m. Feb 26 when he was gunned down and shot to death, Fox Carolina reported.

The U.S. Marshal’s press release did not mention a motive for the murder.

“Days after the shooting, investigators found Kedar’s SUV abandoned off South Buckhorn Road near Paris Mountain State Park,” the U.S. Marshal’s press release said.

Paris Mountain State Park is about five miles north of Greenville, South Carolina.

“More than 100 law enforcement officers searched the park that weekend but were unable to locate Kedar,” the news release said.

Police believe Kedar researched puchasing a used car in the Greenville area, and looked into areas around Brevard and Asheville, North Carolina.

“Kedar, who was born in Israel, received an undergraduate degree from the University of Tel Aviv and served in the Israeli army,” the release said. “He received a graduate degree from the University of Washington. While he should be considered extremely intelligent, investigators say he may display socially awkward behavior.”

Police believe Kedar, an outdoorsman who likes to camp and hike, is in the mountains.

“He may be staying for brief periods in hostels and motels in the mountains of South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky or Virginia,” the release said.

Kedar might have changed his appearance, police said.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous,” the news release said. “Investigators are asking those who live in the area to be aware,” the news release said.

If you have information on Kedar or his whereabouts, call 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. Tips may also be submitted via the USMS Tips application.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Please feel free to submit your own guest column or letter to the editor via-email

Got a tip for us?