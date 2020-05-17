NASCAR Is Back: Kevin Harvick Wins At Deserted Darlington

This news outlet abhors taxpayer-funded subsidies for stock car racing (and the shady lobbyists pushing them), but we cannot help but love the sport … which is why we were pleased when South Carolina governor Henry McMaster gave the green light for NASCAR to host the first race of the coronavirus era in Darlington, S.C. on Sunday.

The “Real Heroes 400” – held at Darlington Raceway – honored the front-line medical professionals who are battling the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down sporting events across the nation since the middle of March.

Yet while drivers’ engines were running again, there was no one to hear their roar … at least not in person.

The first NASCAR race since March 8 was held without fans – an eerie, almost apocalyptic backdrop for a sport that was already struggling to maintain its fan base before the pandemic hit. Just how tightly controlled was access to the track? Even the two veteran announcers who called the race for Fox Sports – Mike Joy and four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon – were not allowed inside the facility. Instead, they were forced to call the action from a studio in Charlotte, N.C.

“An eerie sight,” Joy remarked during the race. “But a familiar sound.”

Kevin Harvick – who won the 400-mile, 292-lap race – also noted the surreal setting.

“We miss the fans,” Harvick said at the end of the race, glancing up to the deserted grandstands. “I didn’t think it would be much different but then we won the race and it’s dead silent out here. It is weird because there’s nobody up there.”

The win was Harvick’s fiftieth career victory. He credited it to Dr. Josh Hughes, whose name adorned side of the Ford Mustang he drove to victory.

“(He’s) one of my really good friends,” Harvick said. “I’ve spent a lot of time with him, I’ve seen how this whole pandemic has affected our frontline workers in person on a weekly basis. Thank you Josh, we’re thinking about you.”

(Click to view)

(Via: Darlington Raceway)

NASCAR will hold another race at Darlington Speedway – the Toyota 500 – this Wednesday (May 20, 2020) at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Fans will not be allowed to attend that race, either. Nor will they be allowed to attend races at Charlotte Motor Speedway the following week – part of a 20-race schedule NASCAR announced in the aftermath of the pandemic shutdowns.

When will they be allowed back?

At this point, no one knows for sure … but NASCAR was under immense financial pressure to begin televised races again.

The Darlington race featured no practice or qualifying. Pole position for the race was determined based on a random draw, not the traditional method of time trials. The lack of preparation made the racing even more arduous on a track already revered as one of the most difficult on the NASCAR circuit – dubbed “Too Tough To Tame.”

(Click to view)

(Via: NASCAR)

Darlington’s distinction? A unique “egg-shaped” oval design that came about due to negotiations that took place seventy years ago between track patriarch Harold Brasington and Sherman Ramsey. A local farmer, Ramsey was adamant the new speedway not impose on a minnow pond located on his property.

Originally envisioned as a true oval, Ramsey’s demands forced Brasington to redraw the 1.366-mile track.

“The west end of the track was narrowed to accommodate the fishing hole,” the raceway’s official website noted.

This distinctive design has created unique challenges for NASCAR drivers and their crews – a challenge that was particularly pronounced on Sunday given the lack of preparation for the race.

(Click to view)

(Via: NASCAR)

