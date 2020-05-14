SC Middle School Teacher On Leave After Nazi Accusations Surfaced On Twitter

A Lexington County, South Carolina middle school teacher has been placed on leave after a Twitter account accused him of participating in a neo-Confederate Facebook group and running a neo-Nazi social media handle called “SC Nazi.”

The Identify Dixie tweet referred to Tim Manning of Columbia, South Carolina “the Nazi who gloriously f***ed up the Airbnb accommodations for the #UniteTheRight white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA in August 2017.”

Manning has denied running the Twitter account in question.

As of Thursday afternoon, the tweet from Identify Dixie had been shared more than 350 times. According to the anonymous author of the account, Manning is a middle school teacher and volleyball coach at Pleasant Hill Middle School.

On Thursday, Lexington County School District chief communications officer Mary Beth Hill told FITSNews that Manning had been placed on leave while the allegations were being investigated. The district sent FITSNews the following statement:

“Late Wednesday afternoon, the district received social media accusations leveled at a 42-year-old social studies teacher at Pleasant Hill Middle School. Acting in accordance with board policy and district procedure, Human Resources was immediately informed. The employee is on leave while the district thoroughly investigates the allegations. This is standard operating procedure. The district takes any incident like this seriously and is thoroughly investigating.” Lexington County School District One

Since the tweet was posted yesterday, the school district deleted the following tweet welcoming Manning aboard.

The Southern Poverty Law Center first identified an individual by the name of Tim Manning as a “longtime neo-Confederate movement malcontent” who ran the Twitter account “SCNazi.”

“Manning was blackballed from ID (Identity Dixie) and the broader alt-right in summer 2017 after a news outlet used his posts on The Daily Stormer under the handle ‘SCNazi’ to reveal that the far right was scheduling lodging for the Unite the Right event using Airbnb,” SPLC wrote in the story.

Added his posts on @SCnazi in case Tim decides to delete the posts or deactivate his account. pic.twitter.com/hJJWhpGikY — Identify Dixie (@IdentifyDixie) May 13, 2020

Identify Dixie posted several comments allegedly written by Tim Manning on the pro-Nazi website “The Daily Stormer.”

10) Tim's "fake shower rooms" reference is about the fake shower rooms the Nazis used to gas Jews in the death camps. pic.twitter.com/nr8ZtWXZQN — Identify Dixie (@IdentifyDixie) May 13, 2020

Hours after the tweet was posted, the SCNazi account was de-activated.

While SPLC technically identified an ambiguous Tim Manning, “Identify Dixie” singled out Tim Manning of Columbia, South Carolina – who is a current teacher at Pleasant Hill Middle School in Lexington County School District One and formerly taught at Crayton Middle School in Richland County School District One.

The Twitter account identified Manning specifically by scanning archived screenshots of the previously public facebook group “Identity Dixie.”

6) That photo is still used on his Facebook profile that now lays dormant. pic.twitter.com/stdOSnueNN — Identify Dixie (@IdentifyDixie) May 13, 2020

FITSNews founding editor Will Folks reached out to Manning late Wednesday for comment. Manning denied the accusations, saying he did not run the SCNazi Twitter account. Manning further stated he and his family had been receiving threats of violence in the aftermath of the Identify Dixie tweet – although he declined further comment pending a formal statement.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us Manning is in the process of obtaining a lawyer for the purpose of serving Twitter with a cease and desist letter.

FITSNews reached out to the Identify Dixie Twitter account to ask them how sure they were that they identified the right person.

“Because I know the SPLC had lawyers crawling all through their articles vetting EVERYTHING to protect them from liability, I’m 100% sure,” the person running the Identify Dixie account told FITSNews.

This story will be updated.

