South Carolina Coronavirus Update: Testing Slows For Second Straight Day

Confirmed or presumed positive coronavirus cases in South Carolina showed little movement on Wednesday, although the number of new completed tests in the Palmetto State declined for the second consecutive day. That raised additional questions about state leaders’ commitment to “accelerate” South Carolina’s anemic testing.

According to updated information supplied by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), there were 133 new confirmed or presumed positive coronavirus cases announced since the last batch of data was released on Tuesday. That brings the statewide total to 8,030 confirmed or presumed positive cases since health officials first began compiling data on March 6, 2020.

Take a look …

Unfortunately, only 2,726 additional completed tests were announced on Wednesday – which was less than the 3,171 new completed tests announced yesterday and well below the 5,511 new completed tests announced on Monday.

Between public and private laboratories, South Carolina has now completed a total of 95,866 tests.

Developing …

-FITSNews

***

This news outlet is committed to providing our readers with the very latest, most relevant information we have related to this unfolding global story – and all of the stories we cover. To check out more of our coronavirus coverage, click on the link below …

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Please feel free to submit your own guest column or letter to the editor via-email

Got a tip for us?

SUBSCRIBE HERE Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE . Want to support what we’re doing?

Banner: Getty