Which South Carolina Beaches Are Open? The List Of Opening Dates and COVID-19 Laws To Know

In late April, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster cancelled his previous order that closed public access points to beaches across the state in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order gave the power back to local governments to decide when they will open up public access to beaches.

Municipalities across the state from Myrtle Beach to Hilton Head Island have handled this differently. Some have completely opened their beaches to the public while others have limited access to residents only.

Even though some beaches are still open, officials strongly encourage everyone visiting the beaches to practice social distancing.

Also, McMaster’s order prohibiting short-term rentals to persons from the New York area is in effect through May 12.

A total of 7,792 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Carolina as of May 11 and 81 percent of those patients have recovered.

Here’s the latest updates on South Carolina beach openings in the COVID-19 pandemic (updated on May 11):

Myrtle Beach

On April 28, Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pederson opened all public beach accesses and parking lots. Tourist attractions remain shut down.

Grand Strand Area

North Myrtle Beach reopened public beaches on April 21.

Drone shots from Saturday of N Myrtle. City uses drones to determine how well people are social distancing. @WBTWNews13 pic.twitter.com/0YJOkWXfAy — Matt Fortin (@mattfortintv) April 27, 2020

Surfside Beach opened access to public peaches for “non stationary activities” and beach parking is only for residents.

Pawleys Island

Georgetown City Council voted to open public access to Georgetown and Pawleys Island Beaches on Friday, May 1.

Kiawah Island

As of April 27 (the town’s latest update), Kiawah’s beach access points (with the exception of Beachwalker County Park which is closed) are private and were not closed under McMaster’s original order.

Sullivan’s Island

The Post and Courier reported that Sullivan’s Island will bee open for beachgoers for exercise only. Council members voted to prohibit coolers and chairs.

Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms officials voted May 4 to remove the town’s checkpoints and open up the beaches to non-residents by May 6, the Post and Courier reported.

Folly Beach

Folly Beach leaders voted to remove checkpoints starting May 14, allowing non-resident beach access., Live 5 News reported.

Seabrook Island

On May 4, the town announced “the town’s beaches remain open; however, beachgoers must limit their group size to no more than ten people, and beachgoers must also practice “social distancing” at all times.”

Edisto Island

The island is closed to visitors with a checkpoint in place for 24 hours until further notice. The beaches are accessible only for residents for recreational purposes.

Hunting Island

Hunting Island, as well as all South Carolina state parks, reopened on Friday, May 1 “on a limited basis.”

Hilton Head Island

The Westin- Hilton Head on Sunday, April 26

UPDATE May 12: Residents with parking stickers will be able to access Driessen and Islanders beaches. Coligny Beach will allow the public to park for free but at 50 % capacity. Folly Beach, Fish Haul and Alder Lane are open to the public.

Did we leave one out? Email [email protected]

