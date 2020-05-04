Chesterfield County Law Enforcement Sex Scandal: Report In Attorney General’s Hands

South Carolina law enforcement officials have completed their initial investigation into graphic allegations of misconduct leveled against multiple employees of the Chesterfield county sheriff’s office, sources familiar with the situation told this news outlet on Monday.

Does this mean criminal charges are forthcoming?

We don’t know … that decision is now in the hands of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson’s office.

We reported exclusively on these allegations in early November of last year. Shortly thereafter, we reported that agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) had opened an investigation into the matter.

What is the inquiry focused on? As we reported at the time, Chesterfield county sheriff James Dixon fired three of his employees last fall after they allegedly became involved with the subject of a federal narcotics and firearms investigation. According to our sources, the officers (one male and two females) were allegedly exchanging sexual favors with the subject – Greg Evans (a.k.a. “New York”).

In exchange for these favors, Evans – who is said to be a high-ranking member of a prominent east coast gang – was reportedly receiving information from the officers related to his criminal activity. This information allegedly included “criminal histories, reports, warnings” as well as information on the individual law enforcement assets who were investigating him.

In early December, we published a follow-up report detailing how the situation became public knowledge.

In late October, a federal complaint against Evans was filed in U.S. district court. That complaint (.pdf) stemmed from a January 2019 incident in which Evans admitted pointing and presenting a firearm during an altercation – and acknowledged his intent to sell methamphetamine found inside a vehicle in which he was traveling.

According to our sources, it was Evans’ arrest on this charge by agents of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that kicked off the Chesterfield sheriff’s office sex scandal – leading to a “chain reaction” of allegations against various officers and agency leaders.

Will any law enforcement officers face charges as a result of that “chain reaction?”

Hopefully we will know something sooner rather than later …

(Click to view)

(Via: S.C. Attorney General’s Office)

Based on the evidence obtained during SLED’s investigation, Wilson’s office can do one of three things: First, it can file criminal charges against one or more of the subjects of the investigation. Second, it can decline to file charges. Third, it can send the report back to SLED with a request for the agency to provide additional information – or do more investigating.

This news outlet has reached out to Wilson’s office seeking comment on the status of the case, but prosecutors rarely address the status of pending investigations prior to reaching a determination as to whether to press charges.

Stay tuned … this news outlet will obviously do our best to keep our readers updated on the status of this case as it moves toward some sort of resolution in the days/ weeks to come.

-FITSNews

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Please feel free to submit your own guest column or letter to the editor via-email

Got a tip for us?

SUBSCRIBE HERE Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE . Want to support what we’re doing?

Banner: Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office