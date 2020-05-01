Search Continues For SC Shark Tooth Diver Missing For More Than 3 Days Off Hilton Head

For three days, crews have scoured the Port Royal Sound searching for missing North Charleston, South Carolina diver Alan Devier. The search continued Friday morning, as rescue teams battled rough winds and a strong current.

Devier, 49, is an experienced shark tooth hunter and diver known for finding megalodon teeth in the Port Royal Sound, the body of water north of Hilton Head Island and south of Parris Island and Port Royal.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us he went missing from the mouth of the Port Royal, closer to Hilton Head Island. He was wearing a black diving suit at the time he went missing.

The Port Royal Sound has been identified by scientists as a hotspot for several large shark populations — especially this time of the year.

At least 10 agencies using helicopters and boats have searched more than 780 square miles since Tuesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. He was reported missing to the U.S. Coast Guard in Charleston on Tuesday afternoon.

The following agencies are involved in the search:

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah

Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island

Coast Guard Cutter Pompano

Coast Guard Auxiliary

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

Beaufort County Marine Rescue Squadron

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

Fripp Island Fire and Rescue

Parris Island Fire and Emergency Services.

Several volunteers have joined in the search. They had to temporarily call their search off around noon Friday because the winds were so dangerous.

Missing Person!!!Alan Devier went missing in Port Royal Sound, SC early this week. Coast Guard and Rescuers are… Posted by Michelle Meissen on Thursday, April 30, 2020

This is the second time this year Devier has gone missing. In March, two good Samaritans found Devier around the southern part of Parris Island after he was missing for a night, ABC News 4 reported.

If you have information that could help search teams, contact the Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center at 843-740-7050.

