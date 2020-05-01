Letter: Alan Clemmons Responds To Campaign Finance Critics

RE: Alan Clemmons Campaign Finances Draw Scrutiny

Dear Editor,

Thank you for the opportunity to respond to your recent story about my campaign finance issue as first reported by Grand Strand Daily. Their report was inaccurate and unfair and I do not condone anonymously-funded outlets like theirs. However, I’d like to take you up on your offer to use your site as an open microphone … and I’d like to set the record straight -specifically as it relates to my current colleague, and former staff member, State Rep. Heather Crawford.

Prior to Heather’s election and having been seated in the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2013, Heather was a full-time contract employee in my local district office. She served in that role from 2008 through 2012. When hired, her salary was $2,000 per month and was later increased to $2,500 per month. Heather consulted and advised me regarding campaign and election matters, managed my district office, handled officeholder account bookkeeping and filed my public reports. The bulk of her full-time focus was, however, assisting me in serving the needs of my constituents. Heather kept regular hours in the district office, housed at no cost to the taxpayer or my supporters on the premises of my law firm.

While district offices are rare in South Carolina, I take constituency service very seriously and Heather was a proficient steward of that office and an additional voice of advocacy for my constituents. She was also well-known during that time as my surrogate at events when I was in Columbia during session or had other scheduling conflicts. Heather, in fact, was so well respected that she was elected to represent the neighboring House district in which she resides, District 68. Other than assisting me with occasional bookkeeping services in the year following her election, she has not worked for me, my office or my campaign, nor has she been compensated in any way by me or from my officeholder / campaign funds.

The Grand Strand Daily article was an unfair and malicious attempt to draw negative attention to both Representative Crawford’s campaign and my campaign as we both face election on June 9. This outlet is well known to have ties to both of our opponents. As you know, Myrtle Beach is becoming a hub for dark-money groups who have an agenda to start untrue stories like this one and have them published by their friends at outlets like the Grand Strand Daily. Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to set the record straight on this issue.

Sincerely,

Alan Clemmons

Myrtle Beach, S.C.

