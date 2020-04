Which South Carolina Beaches Are Open? The List Of Opening Dates and COVID-19 Laws To Know

Last week, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster cancelled his previous order that closed public access points to beaches across the state in the COVID-19.

The order gave the power back to local governments to decide when they will open up public access to beaches.

Municipalities across the state from Myrtle Beach to Hilton Head Island have handled this differently. Some have completely opened their beaches to the public while others have limited access to residents only.

Even though some beaches are still open, it’s important to note that it’s still illegal to gather in public in a group of more than three people. Officials strongly encourage everyone visiting the beaches to practice social distancing.

Also, McMaster’s order prohibiting short-term rentals to persons from the New York area is in effect through May 12.

COVID-19 cases haven’t exactly decreased in South Carolina since McMaster issued his “work or home” order in early April. A total of 5,735 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in SC and 76 percent of those patients have recovered.

Here’s the latest updates on South Carolina beach openings in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Myrtle Beach

On April 28, Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pederson opened all public beach accesses and parking lots. Tourist attractions remain shut down.

Grand Strand Area

North Myrtle Beach reopened public beaches on April 21. Short term rentals prohibited through April 30.

Drone shots from Saturday of N Myrtle. City uses drones to determine how well people are social distancing. @WBTWNews13 pic.twitter.com/0YJOkWXfAy — Matt Fortin (@mattfortintv) April 27, 2020

Surfside Beach opened access to public peaches for “non stationary activities” and beach parking is only for residents.

Pawleys Island

Georgetown City Council voted to open public access to Georgetown and Pawleys Island Beaches on Friday, May 1.

Kiawah Island

As of April 27 (the town’s latest update), Kiawah’s beach access points (with the exception of Beachwalker County Park which is closed) are private and were not closed under McMaster’s original order.

Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms

The Post and Courier reported that both Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms have checkpoints set up to prohibit non-residents from entering the islands. On Sullivan’s Island, council members voted to prohibit coolers and chairs.

Folly Beach

Public beach access points will be restricted for non-residents until at least May 6, Live 5 News reported. Town leaders will consider reopening after then.

Edisto Island

The island is closed to visitors with a checkpoint in place for 24 hours until further notice. The beaches are accessible only for residents for recreational purposes.

Hunting Island

Hunting Island, as well as all South Carolina state parks, plan to reopen on Friday, May 1 “on a limited basis.”

Hilton Head Island

The Westin- Hilton Head on Sunday, April 26

Residents with parking stickers will be able to access Coligny and Islanders beaches starting May 1 with lifeguards, town staff, and security monitoring the beaches and parking lots.

