SC Coronavirus Update: 5 Middle-Aged Residents Died Wednesday, 311 COVID Patients in Hospitals

More than 200 coronavirus patients in South Carolina have died since March, according to the latest report from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC).

SCDHEC reports there were 130 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Wednesday.

“Six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Beaufort (1), Berkeley (1), Clarendon (2), and Greenville (2) counties. Five deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Clarendon (1), Florence (2), Greenville (1), and Richland (1) counties,” SCDHEC’s news release said.

On Wednesday, South Carolina has reached its highest hospital bed utilization rate since Gov. Henry McMaster issued an order to cancel elective surgeries and procedures. However, a small percentage of the hospital beds are being used by COVID-19 patients.

“As of this morning, 4,480 hospital beds are available and 6,932 are utilized, which is a 60.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate,” the SCDHEC news release said. “Of the 6,932 beds currently used, 311 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.”

Approximately 79 percent of COVID-19 patients in South Carolina didn’t require hospitalization, according to SCDHEC.

Yesterday was the deadliest day for COVID-19 patients in South Carolina with 14 deaths.

The number of cases and deaths per day in South Carolina has been anything but consistent in the last week. Here’s a breakdown of the amount of daily coronavirus cases reported in South Carolina since its first case March 6 — showing the ups and downs of daily counts.

While state officials announced efforts today to ramp up testing, South Carolina ranks 46th in the nation when it comes to coronavirus tests per capita, only behind Kansas, Virginia, Arizona, and Ohio.

A total of 54,217 coronavirus tests have been completed in South Carolina with 48,336 total negative tests.

The youngest person to have contracted COVID-19 in South Carolina is less than one month old while the oldest person is 105.

The average age for a S.C. COVID-19 patient is 50.5 years old.

SCDHEC predicts 9,064 coronavirus cases by May 16.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Please feel free to submit your own guest column or letter to the editor via-email

Got a tip for us?