Letter: ‘Obvious’ Santee Cooper Solution

The South Carolina legislature passed a bill that requires the citizens of South Carolina to pay the expenses of building a nuclear power plant – even though the power plant was abandoned less than halfway through its construction. Santee Cooper made the decision to participate in building such a plant, spending four billion dollars on a project that will not produce one kilowatt of energy.

Because of the South Carolina legislature’s wrong decision to pass these expenses to the innocent citizens of the state – and because of Santee Cooper (a state agency)’s bad decision to build this abandoned plant – we, the citizens of South Carolina, are expected to pay these expenses even though we are receiving nothing in return.

It is unconscionable that this is being allowed by the South Carolina legislature to happen.

The only reasonable solution is to sell Santee Cooper to a private company, which will do a better job of owning and operating an electric utility. At the same time, the state legislature must take steps to eliminate or at least reduce charges to citizens like me for this nuclear fiasco. That should be obvious to all members of the S.C. Senate and House of Representative.

Robert: I make it a point never to argue with people when they are right. The pathway forward, as you indicated, is “obvious” – to everyone but our “honorable” lawmakers, that is.

