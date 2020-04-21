South Carolina Coronavirus Update: 172 New Cases, 4,608 Total Cases, 135 Total Deaths

Confirmed or presumed positive coronavirus Cases in South Carolina shot back up again on Tuesday – bucking a recent downward trend and reviving the debate over the relaxing or rescinding of the Palmetto State’s social distancing measures.

According to the latest release from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), there were 172 new confirmed or presumed positive coronavirus cases reported in the state since the data released on Monday. That is nearly three times the 64 cases reported yesterday.

Here is a look at the trend lines …

That brings the statewide total to 4,608 confirmed or presumed positive cases since the agency reported the state’s first confirmed cases in early March.

Some good news? According to the latest data from the agency, 72 percent of South Carolinians who have tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered – compared to 28 percent who “remain ill.”

“Recovered” means that those hospitalized with the virus have reported no “adverse outcome” in more than 32 days since the onset of their illness. For those who did not require hospitalization, it means they have reported no “adverse outcome” in more than 14 days since the onset of their illness.

In addition to the new cases, SCDHEC reported eleven additional fatalities related to the virus since yesterday’s release – bringing the statewide death toll to 135 (again, since the state has been tracking the spread of the virus).

Tuesday marked the highest daily death toll for the virus since April 8, 2020 – when twelve coronavirus-related fatalities were announced.

While daily case numbers continued to ebb and flow, fatality projections for the future course of the virus in the Palmetto State remained unchanged from a dramatic downward revision on Friday. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), the virus will claim an estimated 217 lives in South Carolina before it is all said and done.

For comparison purposes, the 2017-2018 flu season killed 292 South Carolinians.

IHME originally projected the virus would kill nearly 1,100 South Carolinians.

In addition to the newly reported positive cases and updated fatality count, SCDHEC announced its public health laboratory had conducted 10,871 negative coronavirus tests. Along with 26,962 negative tests conducted by private laboratories, the state has now reported 37,833 total negative tests.

South Carolina has conducted nearly 850 tests per every 100,000 citizens – ranking No. 40 nationally. The Palmetto State has ranked as high as No. 35 in testing frequency, and as low as No. 48.

As we noted yesterday, though, testing will not provide policymakers with the data they need until its frequency and accuracy improves – and until it tells us how many of those being tested have already had the virus (i.e. whether they have one of the two types of antibodies developed in response to it infecting them).

“The sooner we get reliable, widespread testing that shows us who has already had the virus … the sooner our elected officials can begin making informed decisions (as opposed to panicked overreactions),” we wrote.

Nationally, 793,361 Americans have tested positive for coronavirus – including 39,252 who have died as a result of being exposed to it, according to a database maintained by The New York Times. Globally, there are more than 2.5 million confirmed cases and 176,323 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins.

FITSNews

This news outlet is committed to providing our readers with the very latest, most relevant information we have related to this unfolding global story

