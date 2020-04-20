SC Gov. McMaster Reopens Beaches, Some Retail Stores As Daily COVID-19 Cases Start Declining

Facing increasing pressure, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster cancelled his previous order issued three weeks ago that closed public access points to beaches across the state in the COVID-19 pandemic.

McMaster said in Monday’s press conference that the new order gives the decision-making power back to local municipalities to decide if they want to re-open beach access points or keep them closed. Beaches can re-open as early as noon Tuesday.

McMaster also issued an order to reopen some of the “non-essential” businesses that he closed three weeks ago, he said in Monday’s press conference.

He said retail stores including furniture, jewelry, and clothing stores are allowed to reopen starting at 5 p.m. Monday.

Social distancing laws will still be enforced at both the retail stores and the beaches, McMaster said Monday.

Leaders of four Charleston-area beach towns (Edisto, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island and Folly Beach) have vowed to continue to restrict beach access, despite the governor’s orders, WCIV reported. The Island Packet reports that Hilton Head Island beaches will stay closed as well.

The decision comes as a widely followed model shifted dramatically on Friday — showing for the first time that South Carolina has moved past the peak of the pandemic which they said was April 9, 2020.

Late Friday, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in Seattle, Washington revised its projected fatality count for the virus in the Palmetto State, predicting that 217 South Carolinians would likely die as result of exposure to the first wave of the virus. That figure was well below the 672 deaths the institute projected earlier in the week (not to mention the 1,090 South Carolina deaths it was originally predicting).

“Modeling projections and data trends vary and they can still change very quickly. We recognize the need to be very cautious in realizing preventative measures so we don’t see rebound disease activity,” Dr. Linda Bell of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services (SCDHEC) said Monday.

On Thursday, McMaster ordered to re-open public boat ramps, which he closed along with the beaches three weeks ago.

On March 31, McMaster ordered for the following businesses to shut down.

Entertainment Venues : Auditoriums, stadiums, movie theaters, indoor play places (not child care), night clubs, bingo halls, social clubs, adult entertainment venues, concert venues, tourist attractions (museums, aquariums, and planetariums), race tracks, arcades, and bowling alleys.

: Auditoriums, stadiums, movie theaters, indoor play places (not child care), night clubs, bingo halls, social clubs, adult entertainment venues, concert venues, tourist attractions (museums, aquariums, and planetariums), race tracks, arcades, and bowling alleys. Recreational and athletic facilities: Group classes, workout centers, yoga studios, playgrounds, gymnasiums, spin studios, activities that require the use of shared sporting equipment, and public swimming pools.

Group classes, workout centers, yoga studios, playgrounds, gymnasiums, spin studios, activities that require the use of shared sporting equipment, and public swimming pools. Close contact service providers: Salons, barber shops, massage/tattoo parlors, spas.

Those stores listed above will stay closed, McMaster said Monday.

On April 3, McMaster extended that order to include most retail-type stores such as clothing, shoes, accessory, sporting goods, music, boat, home furnishing and furniture stores. Those stores will be allowed to re-open this week.

On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental (SCHDEC) announced 63 new cases on Monday — the lowest amount of daily cases in multiple weeks.

“Our current data does show us that social distancing and staying at home is working,” Bell said Tuesday.

