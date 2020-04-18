South Carolina Coronavirus Update: 165 New Cases, 4,246 Total Cases, 119 Total Fatalities

South Carolina health officials released another batch of coronavirus case information on Saturday as the outlook for the Palmetto State continued to improve. Also, projections for fatalities related to the first wave of the virus stayed at a dramatically lower level following a sharp downward revision in those estimates on Friday – prompting officials to begin relaxing restrictions.

According to new numbers from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), there were 165 additional confirmed or presumed positive coronavirus cases since the last batch of data was released on Friday. That brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to 4,246 since the agency first began tracking cases in early March.

To see where these cases are located geographically, here is the latest “heat map” from SCDHEC …

In addition to the new case numbers, the agency announced that three additional South Carolinians had died as a result of exposure to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 119. Again, that total only includes deaths that have occurred the 44 days that health officials have been tracking the spread of the virus in the Palmetto State.

We have no idea at this point how many South Carolinians previously had the virus … or how many died as a result of it.

Two of the recently announced deaths were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Horry county – the center of the state’s once-thriving tourism industry. The third recently announced death was a middle-aged man with no known underlying health conditions from Aiken county.

Speaking of tourism, South Carolina governor Henry McMaster is poised to reopen the Palmetto State’s beaches on Monday – or at least that is what his chief of staff Trey Walker told reporter Andy Shain of The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier. Walker indicated McMaster was also preparing to relax some restrictions on certain retail establishments.

Is that a wise move?

We think so … especially in light of the state’s deteriorating economic situation (and growing concerns over the extent to which draconian lockdowns across the nation have failed to materially impact the trajectory of the virus).

Also … is the coronavirus as bad as it was billed?

While the strain – which originated in Wuhan, China – is clearly dangerous and highly contagious, broad swaths of those infected by it are completely asymptomatic, while others contract only mild symptoms. On Friday, SCDHEC announced that more than two-thirds of the 4,086 people who had contracted the virus had recovered from it.

Also, as of this writing, SCDHEC announced it had conducted 10,383 negative tests at its public health laboratory. Meanwhile, another 24,204 negative tests have been conducted at private laboratories.

Projections for coronavirus-related deaths in South Carolina continue to be adjusted downward, too.

According to the latest projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in Seattle, Washington, only 217 South Carolinians are expected to die as result of exposure to the first wave of the virus. That figure well below the 672 deaths projected earlier in the week (not to mention the 1,090 Palmetto State deaths the IHME was originally predicting).

IHME modeling – which has been criticized – now suggests the state passed the peak for coronavirus-related fatalities nine days ago and that deaths associated with the virus will taper off completely by May 15. Two days ago, the same modeling was projecting the peak of the the first wave of the virus to hit the Palmetto State between April 27, 2020 and May 6, 2020 with deaths gradually tapering off through the middle of June.

As of Saturday afternoon, at least 717,825 Americans had tested positive for the virus, according to a database maintained by The New York Times. Of those, an estimated 34,022 had died as result of being exposed to it – including 13,362 coronavirus-related fatalities in New York.

Of course, those New York numbers have been called into question. Just yesterday, New York City officials added 3,700 people its coronavirus death toll that were presumed to have died as a result of exposure to the virus – but who had never been tested for it.

Worldwide, as of Thursday afternoon there were more than 2.3 million confirmed cases and more than 159,500 deaths, according to the latest statistics from Johns Hopkins. The latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO) showed 2.16 million confirmed cases and nearly 146,200 deaths.

Nationally, IHME is projecting 60,308 coronavirus-related fatalities in the United States – well shy of the 250,000 deaths U.S. president Donald Trump braced the nation for at the beginning of the month.

