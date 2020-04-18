SC Weather: 60 MPH Winds, Tornadoes Could Hit Lowcountry and Midlands Sunday

Get ready, South Carolina, another round of severe storms could be heading our way tomorrow.

Less than a week after 12 tornadoes tore through the state, meteorologists are calling for heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms, flash flooding and near-hurricane-force wind gusts in mostly the lower half of South Carolina, according to AccuWeather and National Weather Service forecasters.

Isolated thunderstorms could hit parts of the state beginning Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Similar to last week’s storm system, the worst of it is likely to hit between Sunday night and Monday morning. The region rocked by storms last week such as Hampton and Orangeburg counties are unfortunately in the highest areas for risk in the state tomorrow, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Columbia said.

“Every event is different but it does seem as though the environment is supportive for significant severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes,” officials at the National Weather Service in Charleston said when asked how this event compares to last week’s.

According to the National Weather Service, the lower half of the state has the highest risk for tornadoes on Sunday night. The Lowcountry could see 60 mph winds in this event, in addition to tornadoes, according to meteorologists.

“The main hazard expected is damaging straight-line winds but isolated tornadoes/waterspouts can’t be ruled out,” the NWS Charleston alert said. “This could lead to some downed trees/power lines as well as property damage, especially given the heavy rain and resulting

wet ground conditions.”

ALERT: Severe storms possible late Sun into early Mon for the SC Lowcountry/GA Coastal Empire. Current risk level is 3/5, mainly 60+ mph winds but a few strong tornadoes also possible. Latest at: https://t.co/gH82uu3Ssz #scwx #gawx #chswx #savwx pic.twitter.com/uIEx4nWvz3 — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) April 18, 2020

While the threat for severe level is highest from the souteastern midlands stretching to the Lowcountry, the Midlands could see damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, hail and flooding. North of Columbia, the threat for severe weather decreases, according to the NWS.

Heavy rainfall is also expected from the Lowcountry to the Midlands. Between 8 a.m Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday, forecasters are calling for 2.5 to 3 inches of rain, with the highest amounts falling from central savannah River Area and southeastern Midlands.

The severe weather is expected just a week after nine people died in storms Monday morning in Hampton, Orangeburg, Colleton and Oconee counties Monday. Meteorologists have recorded 12 tornadoes across South Carolina during that event.

The #tornadoes that @NWSCharlestonSC surveyed has now totaled 12. This includes one EF-3 and two EF-2 tornadoes. Nine tornadoes in South Carolina and three in Georgia. All tornadoes were from the severe #weather event during the early morning of April 13, 2020. pic.twitter.com/QhiK5Z443X — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) April 18, 2020

Hampton County was likely hit the hardest in the event. Five people lost their lives in the storm, including a family of three. ABC News reported that 60 people were injured in the Hampton County tornado Monday.

