Columbia SC Lawyer’s Coronavirus Video: ‘People Need Happy’

The coronavirus, its debilitating economic fallout and the ongoing isolation associated with various containment efforts have made for a pretty depressing ‘triple-whammy’ for a lot of Americans. The ‘happy’ has been harder to find than usual, in other words. Much harder.

Hoping to break this cycle of gloom? Columbia, South Carolina attorney Stephanie Smith, a domestic litigator at Cordell Cordell. One of Smith’s friends forwarded us a funny video she posted to her YouTube page on Tuesday.

The clip features Smith in a variety of settings reciting a coronavirus-themed version of Clement Clarke Moore’s “A Visit From St. Nicholas,” the famed anapestic tetrameter best known by its first line – “Twas The Night Before Christmas.”

Take a look …

(Click to view)

(Via: YouTube)

“I’m an overcomer of obstacles and I see the bright side in everything,” Smith told her friend. “Really, I want people to smile.”

As for her rainbows-and-unicorns video, Smith said simply “people need happy.”

We agree. In fact, we hate to think where our world would be right now without funny videos, crazy social media memes, silly photo filters and other online distractions to get us through the tumultuous past few weeks.

Oh, and Tiger King.

Anyway, thanks to our friend for forwarding us Smith’s clip and we look forward to sharing similarly uplifting messages received from our readers.

Hopefully, we are close to seeing a light at the end of the tunnel …

-FITSNews

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone! Please feel free to submit your own guest column or letter to the editor via-email

Got a tip for us?

SUBSCRIBE HERE Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE . Want to support what we’re doing?

Banner: Provided