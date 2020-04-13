Powerful Storms, Tornadoes Sweep Through SC: Photos From The Upstate to Lowcountry

A powerful storm system hammered many parts of South Carolina from the Upstate to the Lowcountry Monday morning.

At least nine people have died because of the storms in Orangeburg, Hampton, Colleton and Oconee counties as of early Monday afternoon, the according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD).

“Hampton, Colleton, Berkeley, Orangeburg, Aiken, Lexington, Richland, Saluda, Darlington, Marlboro, Greenville, Pickens, and Oconee counties have reported major damage (multiple homes damaged or destroyed),” the legislative update from SCEMD said.

Tornadoes have been confirmed in Aiken, Greenville and Oconee counties so far, but SCEMD officials expect more to be confirmed as meteorologists assess the damage.

The Hampton County Guardian is reporting that five people have died after likely tornadoes tore through the area Monday morning. At least three people died in the Nixville area of Hampton County.

The National Weather Service in Columbia said that at least two people died and seven were injured in an EF-3 tornado in Orangeburg.

Our survey team has determined that a long track tornado produced EF3 damage w/ winds of 140 mph on Preserver Rd near Livingston, SC where a double wide home was destroyed. There are at least 2 fatalities & 7 injuries in Orangeburg Co. associated w/ this tornado. pic.twitter.com/h18HdiEHbJ — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) April 13, 2020

In Oconee County, one person was killed in the storm and several others injured, WSPA reported.

At least 20 people were killed in storms across the south overnight, according to the Associated Press.

In Colleton County, the Lowcountry Regional Airport – located at 537 Aviation Way in Walterboro, S.C. – saw numerous planes damaged as a result of the storm.

WMBF First Alert Weather reported that it’s likely the same tornado that covered a 160-mile stretch going on and off the ground from Hampton County to Monks Corner to Murrells Inlet, all the way up to Oak Island in North Carolina.

The tornado that killed 5 people in Hampton, SC was likely on the ground off and on for nearly 160 miles. It crossed… Posted by WMBF First Alert Weather on Monday, April 13, 2020

Here’s a look at the storm damage from across the state.

Seneca:

#BREAKING: More structure damage in Seneca, South Carolina. Widespread damage across the area. @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/jy7y4L1xxX — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) April 13, 2020

#BREAKING: I just got a new picture of Borg Warner plant in Seneca, South Carolina showing the devastation. Unbelievable! #breaking



(?Jeff H.) pic.twitter.com/T9tmbmBm5D — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) April 13, 2020

Daylight view of tornado damage in downtown Seneca, SC. This is West South and Oak Streets. @WSPA7 #CarolinaMorning pic.twitter.com/B4WNiuf4OS — Fred Cunningham (@fredontv) April 13, 2020

Seneca got hit hard. Borg Warner plant destroyed. One death reported in Oconee county. All roads leading to downtown Seneca closed or blocked due to downed power lines and trees. @CarolinaScanner pic.twitter.com/SpqJTmPZt6 — David Rogers (@davidrogersnews) April 13, 2020

#BREAKING: You can almost see the path of the ? in the second picture. This is in Seneca, South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/sIMYkTqUaS — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) April 13, 2020

#BREAKING: Just got these pics time Utica/Mill Hill area of Seneca, SC. pic.twitter.com/oY86LiSFOY — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) April 13, 2020

Extensive damage at the Borg Warner plant in Seneca. (Photo: Jeff Heaton via: Jamie L Gibson) pic.twitter.com/sR5WH3KUjG — WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) April 13, 2020

Major #Tornado damage being reported across the Upstate. #Oconee Co. Emergency management confirming 1 person died in #Senece overnight. This is what's left of Seneca Baptist Church. pic.twitter.com/t88mJEZHd7 — Shale Remien (@ShaleRemien) April 13, 2020

Major damage at the BorgWarner plant in Seneca and in the surrounding areas. https://t.co/Y0lttSwcGV https://t.co/Y0lttSwcGV pic.twitter.com/vxLuuTrwaC — WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) April 13, 2020

Pictures from storm damage after passing through Seneca, SC this morning.



Many trees blocking highways and piling down onto cars and houses.



?@AshlynDonald pic.twitter.com/et2H0NcbZA — McKenna Cieslak (@mcieslaktv) April 13, 2020

Gretta Smith took these pics on Dave Nix Road, Seneca, SC, pic.twitter.com/8go7oVmMmf — WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) April 13, 2020

Aiken County:

A little farther down Tinker Creek Road —>



These trees look like they’ve been put through a chipper. pic.twitter.com/HTqjEpbyHO — Colin Demarest (@demarest_colin) April 13, 2020

Some footage from Williston Road near a Tinker Creek Road in Aiken County, where the “large” and “dangerous” tornado likely hit.



Trees are snapped at the base. A nearby house is battered, with siding ripped completely off.@aikenstandard CC: @NWSColumbia #scwx #sctweets pic.twitter.com/t5uIdrMngY — Colin Demarest (@demarest_colin) April 13, 2020

Another scene from Jaywood Road —>



The walls have completely caved, windows blown out. The living room is soaked. pic.twitter.com/zHDka32ZqA — Colin Demarest (@demarest_colin) April 13, 2020

Columbia:

@NWSColumbia Killian Green subdivision, storm around 6am, privacy fence destroyed. Few loose roof shingles. pic.twitter.com/XdCp83KAXm — Fleur Frances (@FleurFrances) April 13, 2020

Beech Island and Barnwell:

Wow. More damage reports coming in…



This Is damage scattered across HWY 278 from Beech Island to Barnwell. @WRDW_WAGT pic.twitter.com/jpWaB9E7v0 — Brooke Zauner (@BrookeWRDW) April 13, 2020

Barnwell county:

Possible tornado damage northern Barnwell county. Gardenia Rd, near hwy 3. pic.twitter.com/uh6HoFiPtQ — Midlands Weather (@Midlands_Wx) April 13, 2020

Lake Murray:

Shull Island Lake Murray @ Larry Koon landing sunrise reveal. pic.twitter.com/2dXfNXbwHJ — Mark Williams (@MarkWil59125325) April 13, 2020

Lancaster County:

Eastern Lancaster County… mainly tree damage. Max recorded gust was 40 mph. @NWSColumbia #scwx pic.twitter.com/s0Nwyn1CN6 — Perry Clanton (@paclanton) April 13, 2020

Berkeley County:

A tree has fallen on a car in the Whitesville area in Berkeley County. #chsnews #scnewd pic.twitter.com/ZlqzZXByFh — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) April 13, 2020

Hampton County

Some photos of the damage from the Tornado today in Hampton County. God be with the families of those who lost loved… Posted by Doug Noll on Monday, April 13, 2020

Monks Corner:

Storm damage in the back of Fairlawn Baroney neighborhood on Cedar Island. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/uxv8J51BCD — Summer Huechtker (@summerhuechtker) April 13, 2020

Charleston area:

Colleton County- Walterboro

BREAKING: At least a DOZEN airplanes have been damaged at the Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro after a possible tornado.



One crashed into a hangar, another flipped over a fence into the road. @Live5News #chsnews #scnews pic.twitter.com/qUftgXc0RW — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) April 13, 2020

Multiple aircraft flipped over in Colleton County, South Carolina.



Photos from the Colleton County Sheriff's Office pic.twitter.com/uFVbya0dFe — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 13, 2020

Colleton County: Troopers on scene of an overturned tractor trailer and several trees down on I-95 SB near the 55 MM. A detour is in place as exit 57 SB. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/DK7BwY4dAW — Trooper Matt SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) April 13, 2020

Kiawah:

Actually quite a bit of damage on Kiawah. Widespread large branches down, some trees uprooted. Everyone I’ve spoken with took shelter and is ok- minor damage to actual homes, from what I’ve seen. Posting some photos below #chswx@NWSCharlestonSC @SStevensWCIV @LCWxDave @chswx pic.twitter.com/G7dD1PcxWr — Jed Christoph (@jed_JC2) April 13, 2020

Charleston:

That was gnarly. First time I’ve felt like I needed to take shelter here and I’ve stayed through hurricanes. @chswx pic.twitter.com/fWafJ2T5t2 — Ryan LeFevre (@MeltingIce) April 13, 2020

Ridgeville:

Murrells Inlet:

We would like to thank the brave reporters who took a lot of these photos above.

If you have any photos of storm damage in South Carolina, email [email protected]

This story will be updated

