Carolina Panthers Sign Christian McAffrey To Record Running Back Contract

The Carolina Panthers have received a ton of incentives from South Carolina taxpayers in recent months. On Monday, the club opened up the saddlebags to spend some money … doling out a record contract to their franchise running back.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers have signed tailback Christian McAffrey to a four-year, $64 million deal – making him not only the highest-paid running back in the National Football League (NFL), but the highest-paid running back in league history.

McAffrey, 23, is entering his fourth season with the Charlotte, N.C.-based club after it selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Last season, the all-purpose offensive weapon became only the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in a single season (joining Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk as a member of the 1,000/ 1,000 club). McAffrey finished the 2019 season with a career-high 1,387 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns while adding a career-high 1,005 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

For his career, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound speedster has 2,920 rushing yards, 2,523 receiving yards and 39 total touchdowns.

The Panthers are entering their first season in 2020 under head coach Matt Rhule, who rebuilt college programs at Temple and Baylor during the previous decade. Rhule has his work cut out for him, as the Panthers stumbled to a 5-11 record last season despite McAffrey’s heroics.

After narrowly losing to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50, the Panthers missed the playoffs in three out of the last four seasons – and were bounced by the New Orleans Saints in the wild card round following the 2017 campaign.

The franchise’s regression led to the firing of former head coach Ron Rivera by new owner David Tepper last December.

Banner: Getty