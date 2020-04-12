South Carolina Coronavirus Update: 113 New Cases, 3,319 Total Cases, 82 Deaths

The number of new coronavirus cases in South Carolina dipped for the second straight day on Easter Sunday, according to the latest data released by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC). The bad news? The Palmetto State remains more than two weeks away from the peak of the virus’ first wave.

According to the agency, there were 113 new confirmed or presumed positive cases in the state since the last batch of data was released on Saturday. That brings the statewide total to 3,319 since the state first began tracking the outbreak early last month.

The agency estimated there were 20,388 total cases in the state – with as many as 23,707 “total possible cases.”

“These estimated counts represent those who are potentially undiagnosed,” the agency noted. “By including estimates, we hope to better convey more meaningful information about the risk of disease spread in our community.”

In addition to the new positive cases and estimates, SCDHEC officials announced a cumulative total of 9,110 negative tests conducted by the agency’s public health laboratory. Combined with the 18,996 in cumulative negative tests reported from private laboratories, there have been a total of 28,106 cumulative negative tests in the Palmetto State.

As we noted yesterday, “South Carolina continues to make progress on the testing front.” As of this writing, it has performed more than 615 tests per 100,000 citizens according to the COVID Tracking Project. That ranks well below the national average (the Palmetto State is No. 35 nationally, to be precise) but the state is certainly doing better than it was two weeks ago.

New York and Louisiana – two of the national epicenters for the virus – currently lead the nation with 2,227 and 2,078 completed tests per 100,000 citizens, respectively. Alabama and Kansas ranked next-to-last and last, with 440 and 425 completed tests per 100,000 citizens, respectively.

Expanded testing remains important, however there are numerous lingering questions to consider as it continues to ramp up. For example: How many people have already had the virus? What percentage of the tests produce “false negatives?” And what percentage of individuals infected by the virus are totally asymptomatic?

SCDHEC announced two additional fatalities related to the virus on Sunday – bringing the statewide death toll to 82. According to the agency, one of the deaths was an elderly individual with underlying health conditions from Charleston county – while the other was a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions from Greenville county.

How many more will die?

According to the latest projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in Seattle, Washington, 572 South Carolinians are now expected to die as result of exposure to the virus. That figure is higher than the 470 deaths projected earlier in the week (but well below the 1,090 Palmetto State deaths the IHME was originally predicting). IHME modeling still allows for the possibility that as many as 1,561 South Carolinians could die over the next two months, though.

By comparison, there were 292 deaths in South Carolina during 2017-2018 influenza season – the most recent season for which complete data is available. According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), that was a “severe season.”

Nationally, IHME is projecting 61,545 coronavirus deaths – which is almost equivalent to the median estimate of deaths during the 2017-2018 flu season, per data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, IHME estimates the virus could still claim up to 155,315 lives – which is higher than the upper-end estimate of 95,000 flu deaths from 2017-2018 cited by the CDC.

IHME also now expects the peak of the virus to pass over the state between April 25 and May 2, 2020 – which is later that the April 22-27 peak it was previously projecting (and well after the national peak, which was projected to have taken place on Friday, April 10, 2020).

Can we trust these numbers, though?

The dubious accuracy of these models – including some sharp recent downward revisions – has prompted criticism from those who believe government’s heavy-handed response to the virus has had a worse impact on the nation than the virus itself.

They may be right, too …

In a guest column published by our news outlet yesterday, reporter Richard Moore claimed the IHME data is “so unreliable it should not be used for policy making.”

“America must be allowed to go back to work and our citizens must be able to live their lives,” Moore wrote. “It’s also time for federal officials to stop lying about the coronavirus pandemic.”

Developing …

