South Carolina Coronavirus Update: 144 New Cases, 3,207 Total Cases, 80 Deaths

With eighteen days remaining until the projected peak of the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak in South Carolina, state health officials announced nearly 150 new cases on Saturday. That pushed the statewide total above 3,200 as the death toll associated with the virus continued to climb.

According to the latest data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), 144 new confirmed or presumed positive coronavirus cases were reported in the Palmetto State since Friday. That pushed the statewide total to 3,207 since officials first began tracking the outbreak last month.

SCDHEC also announced eight additional fatalities associated with exposure to the virus – bringing the statewide total to 80.

Five of the newly announced deaths were “elderly individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Beaufort, Clarendon, Florence, Kershaw and York counties,” according to the agency, while two of the newly announced deaths were “middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Greenville and Sumter counties.”

Officials did not yet know whether the other person who died – an elderly individual who lived in Dorchester county – had any underlying medical conditions.

In addition to the new positive tests announced on Saturday, SCDHEC also announced it had conducted a cumulative total of 8,811 negative tests at its public health laboratory. Combined with the 18,075 negative tests from private laboratories, there have been a total of 26,886 negative tests conducted in the Palmetto State since early April.

South Carolina continues to make progress on the testing front – although its current tally of 570 completed tests per 100,000 citizens still ranks well below the national average (No. 34 nationally, to be precise). That’s not good … but certainly better than where things were two weeks ago.

Developing …

-FITSNews

