‘Katrina’s Kids’ Gives Back To Those In Need

A charitable organization founded by South Carolina state senator Katrina Shealy has doled out more than $18,000 to families in need during the coronavirus shutdown … since the end of March. Shealy’s charity – Katrina’s Kids – exists to “provide resources for foster children and children living in group homes to have the opportunity to take part in activities that build confidence, strengthen character and teach valuable social and communication skills,” according to its website.

Obviously, many of these extracurricular activities have been canceled or curtailed considerably during the shutdown – but Shealy and her foundation have found ways to continue giving.

Specifically, she challenged her organization’s board of directors to “do some good and have a positive impact during these times when so much seems uncertain.”

The first round of funds consisted of $10,000 worth of gift cards distributed to “help families with needs,” while the latest round of funds enabled sixty different group homes to host pizza parties for the children. The group partnered in its efforts with the S.C. Department of Social Services (SCDSS), an agency Shealy has worked to reform since she was first elected to the S.C. Senate in 2012.

“Usually, Katrina’s Kids is paying for spring sports or other activities foster children want to participate,” Shealy said. “Since these children can’t participate in activities right now, we still want them to know they are loved and cared for. Hopefully, this will bring a smile to their faces during such a challenging time for our state and nation.”

According to the release, since its inception Katrina’s Kids has donated over $100,000 to help children in foster care and kinship care “have opportunities to participate in summer camps, dance lessons, sports and any other activities that helps these children benefit by enjoying all of the extra stuff kids like to do.”

At the very outset of the coronavirus shutdown, this news outlet encouraged precisely this sort of altruism in a lengthy, sermon-esque post.

“We can feed each other … or we can eat each other,” we remarked in that post.

Kudos to Shealy and her organization for feeding those in need during this time of crisis. And kudos to everyone who is giving, no matter how … and no matter how much.

If you want to support Katrina’s Kids in its activities, click here …

“The more you give, the more we give,” Shealy told us on Friday.

Which is what it’s all about …

