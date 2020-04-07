South Carolina Coronavirus Update: 187 New Cases, 2,417 Total Cases, 51 Deaths

In what has become an increasingly grim daily routine, health officials in South Carolina on Tuesday announced the latest confirmed or presumed positive coronavirus tests – adding to an escalating total as the Palmetto State approaches an initial peak with regard to the first wave of the deadly virus.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) announced 187 new cases on Tuesday – bringing the statewide total to 2,417 positive cases since data first began being released early last month.

SCDHEC also announced three additional coronavirus-related fatalities since its Monday update, bringing the statewide death toll to 51 – again, since the state first began tracking data. According to the agency, all three of the newly announced fatalities involved “patients who were elderly with underlying health conditions.”

In addition to the latest data regarding positive tests, SCDHEC disclosed that a total of 21,263 negative tests have been conducted in the state – 7,182 at the agency’s public health laboratory and 14,081 at private labs.

Richland county led the state with 340 confirmed cases (29 more than yesterday), just ahead of Charleston county with 305 confirmed cases (five more than yesterday). Greenville county – the most populous region of the Palmetto Upstate – had 214 confirmed cases (ten more than yesterday).

The biggest county-level spike in cases on Tuesday came from Spartanburg county, which borders Greenville to the east. According to SCDHEC, there were 32 new cases in Spartanburg since yesterday’s release – bringing its total to 120 since data first began being tracked.

Kershaw county, the original epicenter for the virus in the state, saw seven new cases reported on Tuesday – bringing its total to 159 (fifth-highest in the state).

The good news? South Carolina’s hospitals appear to be well-equipped to handle the peak of the first wave of the virus – which according to the latest projections should arrive sometime between April 25-29, 2020.

According to widely watched projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in Seattle, Washington, South Carolina is expected to see a total of 442 coronavirus-related deaths by June 1 – well below the 1,093 deaths the forecast models were originally predicting.

For comparison purposes, there were 292 deaths in South Carolina during 2017-2018 flu season – the most recent season for which complete data is available. According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), that was a “severe season.”

As of this writing, SCDHEC is reporting 5,594 available hospital beds across the state – with 6,376 beds currently in use (a 53.3 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate). According to the agency, “the overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a five percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.”

