Union County Sheriff Reverses Course, Will Seek A Fourth Term In Office

Two months after announcing he would not seek reelection in the aftermath of an array of scandals – some of them rather sordid – Union county sheriff David Taylor has decided he is going to seek another term in office after all.

Taylor was one of six candidates to file for this seat prior to the 12:00 p.m. EDT deadline, state election records reveal.

His surprise, last-minute filing throws a wrench into what was expected to be a competitive battle for an open seat.

As the document above attests, Taylor submitted his paperwork to seek the Democratic nomination for this seat at 10:27 a.m. EDT on Monday – less than two hours before the filing deadline.

First elected in 2008, Taylor was considered a lock for a fourth term – at least until his scandalous involvement in a recently concluded South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigation was exclusively exposed by this news outlet in February.

Graphic sexual misconduct allegations against Taylor – hints of which were first raised four years ago – were tied to a separate embezzlement investigation into a now-deceased former sheriff’s office staffer.

The embezzlement investigation quickly morphed into one focused on “several allegations concerning possible misconduct in office by Sheriff Taylor,” per the seismic SLED report.

Taylor (above) escaped criminal charges in connection with the investigation, however its recapitulation of raunchy sexual indiscretions – and allegations of excessive alcohol consumption on the job – have prompted many to question the veteran lawman’s fitness to hold office.

Same with his lax oversight of taxpayer money.

This news outlet criticized Taylor in no uncertain terms, noting that the “gross mismanagement of public funds by his office is inexcusable.”

“Even more inexcusable?” we continued. “His conduct with multiple subordinates – and his improper use of taxpayer resources to conduct what was clearly personal ‘business.'”

Five other candidates have submitted paperwork for this seat – one Republican and four Democrats.

Thom McAbee, a native of Union, S.C. who has served in multiple law enforcement positions, was the only candidate to file as a Republican. Since no other GOP candidates filed, he is the default nominee of his party for the November election.

Retired Union county magistrate Jeff Bailey – who ran as a Republican in 2016 (and was widely expected to seek the GOP nomination this go-round) – filed as a Democrat, according to state election records.

Also running on the Democratic side is Union county sheriff’s office major John Sherfield, one of Taylor’s top lieutenants.

Additionally, two other Democrats – Robbie Hines and Carl H. Jennings Jr. – submitted paperwork for the seat.

