SC Attorney General: Governor Henry McMaster’s Orders Trump Municipal Shutdown Edicts

South Carolina governor Henry McMaster holds the authority to issue shelter in place orders during states of emergency, not local governments … at least that is the view of the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson.

Actually, that has been the view of the attorney general’s office since 1980, per an opinion released by Wilson’s office on Friday morning. That opinion was released amid escalating debate over the proper course the Palmetto State should take in responding to the 2019-2020 coronavirus.

“We reaffirm that local government cannot exercise the emergency powers delegated to the Governor by the General Assembly,” the opinion noted. “Therefore, counties and municipalities should be aware that any unauthorized exercise of such emergency powers could subject these political subdivisions to liability at the behest of a private citizen with requisite legal standing.”

The opinion – drafted by S.C. solicitor general Bob Cook – comes as multiple South Carolina municipalities are imposing “shelter in place” orders in the hopes of containing the spread of the virus.

