City Of Columbia Coronavirus Shutdown Order Won’t Apply To Churches

A so-called “shelter in place” order passed by the city of Columbia, South Carolina in the hopes of containing the spread of the 2019-2020 coronavirus will not extend to religious gatherings, according to a letter from the city attorney’s office to mayor Steve Benjamin.

The letter from Teresa A. Knox referenced a request from Benjamin regarding whether the city’s order “applie(d) to religious activities.”

In her letter, Knox referenced a recent opinion from the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson regarding the enforceability of an executive order from governor Henry McMaster banning public gatherings of three or more people.

In that opinion (.pdf), S.C. solicitor general Bob Cook warned in no uncertain terms against the unlawful imposition of constitutional liberties – even during states of emergency. Specifically, Cook’s letter cited the section of the South Carolina code of laws (§ 16-7-10) addressing the emergency powers of the executive branch during a declared state of emergency. In referencing this section, his letter noted that “the enforcement of this criminal statute must yield to established constitutional limitations.”

Among the specific fundamental liberties to which such a statute must “yield?”

Religious gatherings and freedom of assembly for political purposes …

“The statute was intended to keep the peace not keep citizens from exercising their constitutional rights,” Cook wrote. “It should be read and applied by (law enforcement) officers with that in mind. In short: In case of conflict between the statute and fundamental constitutional liberties, those liberties must prevail.”

To its credit, the city of Columbia – which is currently battling the attorney general on an unconstitutional gun ordinance – indicated through its attorney that it would comply with the attorney general’s opinion.

Citing the opinion from Cook, Knox wrote to Benjamin that “the city will also recognize the fundamental constitutional liberties afforded to our citizens.”

Good …

To be clear: This news outlet does not believe churches, synagogues, mosques or other religious organizations should hold services anytime soon.

Until we know more about the virus, we believe the safe call is to hold off on such gatherings until Easter … at least.

Zooming the lens back: Irrespective of their position on religious (or political) assembly, are these orders constitutional? And at this point, are they practical? Especially if the coronavirus was spreading in our nation, state and communities long before we started tracking it?

Our news outlet opined on that extensively in this post …

Developing …

-FITSNews

***

This news outlet is committed to giving our readers the very latest, most relevant information we have regarding this unfolding global story – and all the stories we cover. To check out more of our coronavirus coverage, click on the link below …

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone! Please feel free to submit your own guest column or letter to the editor via-email

Got a tip for us?

SUBSCRIBE HERE Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE . Want to support what we’re doing?

Banner: Getty