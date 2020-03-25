South Carolina Coronavirus Update: 82 New Cases, 424 Total Cases

South Carolina’s public health agency has confirmed an additional 82 cases of the 2019-2020 coronavirus, according to a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon. According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) – the agency leading the Palmetto State’s response to the global pandemic – that put the statewide total at 424 confirmed cases.

Seven South Carolinians have died as a result of exposure to the virus – which has now reached 39 of the Palmetto State’s 46 counties.

SCDHEC’s public health laboratory also announced it had conducted 2,303 negative tests.

For the first time, the agency also issued public projections of estimated case totals moving forward – predicting that the state will have 2,657 confirmed cases by April 2 and 8,053 cases by May 2.

However, “projected data is estimated and may change significantly due to various factors.”

Indeed. Estimates have already changed to accommodate new information. State officials were originally preparing for a total of 1,700 confirmed cases at the beginning of April, according to projections exclusively obtained by this news outlet last week.

Now they believe the actual number will wind up being significantly higher …

One of the factors inhibiting accurate calculations and projections? The sparse availability of testing, which has been an issue in assessing the spread of this virus across the state. As we have frequently pointed out in covering the daily SCDHEC data releases, the numbers the agency is releasing do not constitute the complete extent of coronavirus testing in South Carolina. Private labs are also conducting tests, and SCDHEC does not always include this data in its releases. Furthermore, positive cases obtained from both sources – private labs and government testing centers – obviously do not represent the total number of South Carolinians who have been infected by the virus.

“As the number of cases in the state significantly increases, the method for controlling the disease spread changes from in-depth investigations of every individual case to community strategies,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, a physician consultant to the agency. “Residents should not expect individual notification that they were exposed to a case, rather everyone should practice social distancing, stay home and stay away from other people if they’re sick, and wash their hands frequently with soap and water.”

Here is a look at the break down of cases by county …

Kershaw County: 63

Richland County: 59

Charleston County: 52

Greenville County: 50

Beaufort County : 26

Horry County: 20

Anderson County: 19

Lexington County: 18

York County: 18

Sumter County: 10

Orangeburg County: 9

Spartanburg County: 9

Darlington County: 8

Lancaster County: 6

Pickens County: 6

Berkeley County: 5

Clarendon County: 5

Florence County: 5

Dorchester County: 4

Abbeville County: 3

Chesterfield County: 3

Fairfield County: 3

Aiken County: 2

Georgetown County: 2

Greenwood County: 2

Jasper County: 2

Lee County: 2

Oconee County: 2

Calhoun County: 1

Chester County: 1

Colleton County: 1

Dillon County: 1

Edgefield County: 1

Marion County: 1

Marlboro County: 1

Newberry County: 1

Saluda County: 1

Union County: 1

Williamsburg County: 1

And here is a look at the latest map of the cases …

(Click to view)

(Via: SCDHEC)

Nationwide, there have been at least 59,500 confirmed coronavirus cases with 804 fatalities, per a database maintained by The New York Times. More than half of those cases – nearly 31,000 – come from the state of New York.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 416,000 people in 196 countries and territories, killing 18,589 people. That is according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Developing …

-FITSNews

***

This news outlet is committed to giving our readers the very latest, most relevant information we have regarding this unfolding global story. To check out more of our coronavirus coverage, click on the link below …

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone! Please feel free to submit your own guest column or letter to the editor via-email

Got a tip for us?

SUBSCRIBE HERE Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE . Want to support what we’re doing?

Banner: Getty