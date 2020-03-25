Coronavirus Confusion: McMaster Requests Some Visitors To Self-Quarantine For 2 Weeks

In an apparent attempt to limit the number of out-of-town tourists in South Carolina amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Henry McMaster issued a request Wednesday afternoon.

McMaster asked that “all out-of-state visitors to South Carolina planning a stay of two or more nights self-quarantine for two weeks immediately upon arrival, according to his tweet Monday afternoon.

The tweet was met with sharp criticism — and confusion — on social media.

Many residents are upset with the wishy-washy requests and orders amid the COVID-19 crisis and would rather see a strict lockdown across South Carolina — like the one issued in Charleston yesterday.

“Please issue a shelter in place order,” one person tweeted.

“I live in the Myrtle Beach area and I can tell you there are people from all over extending their stay here just because of the lack of ‘quarantine’ in place,” another person said. “They’re treating this as if summer just came really this year. I work for a company that services residential and vacation homes.”

Several people wondered why McMaster was just requesting the measure to limit tourists insetaed of an order.

“Can we have National Guard enforce this please?” someone tweeted

Others questioned the simple logic and phrasing of the tweet.

“This doesn’t make any sense. You’re telling people planning to come here for 2 days to stay for 14 days,” a person tweeted.

“Welcome to the hotel South Carolina. You can check in but you can never check out,” someone joked.

It is unknown why the request is only for visitors planning to stay more than two days considering people staying for just a day could spread the disease before showing any symptoms.

The request comes as residents in coastal communities such as Hilton Head Island have begged leaders to stop allowing tourism.

A change.org petition signed by more than 4,300 people asked for Hilton Head mayor john McCann to issue emergency declarations ordering non-residents to leave and prohibit all tourists from accessing the island until the coronavirus threat is under control.

Last week, The Town of Hilton Head Island announced it will be closing all public beaches after there were numerous reports of spring breakers swarming in large groups on beaches

On Wednesday, McCann finally said this wasn’t the time to visit Hilton Head — after he publicly encouraged visitors for several days, the Island Packet reported.

South Carolina is in the “acceleration phase” of the coronavirus epidemic, according to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There are now a total of 342 cases in 36 of the state’s 46 counties, according to SCDHEC officials. As of Tuesday evening, seven people have died from coronavirus in South Carolina.

