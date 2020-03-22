Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus

United States senator Rand Paul of Kentucky became the first member of his legislative chamber to test positive for the 2019-2020 coronavirus, his office confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19,” a statement from his office noted. “He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

The statement added that Paul “expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time.”

The statement added that “virtually no staff” had contact with Paul because the office began “operating remotely” ten days ago.

Two representatives from the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives have tested positive for the virus – Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah.

Worth noting? Paul – a licensed physician – is considered a higher-risk patient for this virus due to the fact that part of his lung was removed in August 2019. That procedure was performed in the aftermath of a 2017 attack against Paul by his neighbor, Rene Boucher, that left the lawmaker with multiple rib fractures.

Banner: Gage Skidmore