Thomas Ravenel Baby Rumors Floating Around Southern Charm Cast

Disgraced politician and discarded reality television star Thomas Ravenel is not coming back to the small screen anytime soon – but that doesn’t mean his name isn’t on the tip of the tongues of his former cast mates. Several sources close to the seventh season of Bravo TV’s Southern Charm tell us a report about Ravenel is all the rage among cast members of the Charleston, S.C.-based reality show – which like the rest of the world has been shut down thanks to the spread of the 2019-2020 coronavirus (known officially as 2019-nCoV or COVID-19).

The report? That Ravenel is going to be a father for the third time …

Multiple national magazines have reached out to the former state treasurer for comment on these rumors, we are told, and one international publication is said to be staking out the downtown Charleston, S.C. apartment where the woman allegedly bearing his child is residing.

Ravenel, 57, already has two children with Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis – six-year-old Kensington Calhoun (Kensie) and four-year-old and St. Julien Rembert (Saint). The couple parted ways years ago, however, and Ravenel has had several steady girlfriends since then.

According to our sources, Ravenel is no longer dating the woman said to be carrying his child – Heather Mascoe, the ex-girlfriend of Charleston, S.C. business owner Leo Chiagkouris.

Mascoe, 39, dated Ravenel briefly following his breakup with Ashley Jacobs, the California nurse who briefly appeared on the Bravo series.

As with most of his romantic entanglements, Ravenel’s relationship with Mascoe was not without drama – most of it emanating from Chiagkouris, her ex-boyfriend and father of her two teen-aged children.

In August, FITSNews shared photos of a banner Chiagkouris hung outside of his home. The banner disparaged Ravenel – and was reportedly hung after Chiagkouris learned the former reality star had spent the night in the home where his children were sleeping.

Chiagkouris (owner of the Charleston bar and restaurant, Henry’s) also launched an online petition warning people about Ravenel and his criminal history.

(Click to view)

(Via: Instagram)

Mascoe (above), a former resident of Sullivan’s Island, S.C., was spotted recently by one of our sources at an OB-GYN office in the West Ashley region of Charleston. Ravenel has also reportedly confirmed the baby news to several close sources – acknowledging Mascoe as the mother.

Obviously, no one is speaking on the record about the rumor … and our intrepid Southern Charm reporter Amy Feinstein indicated that she couldn’t even get her network of sources to go off-the-record to discuss the rumor.

Meanwhile one Southern Charm source who remains close to Ravenel told us they were leery of the tip.

“He is known for throwing out disinformation,” the source told us.

In January, FITSNews reported that Ravenel was shopping for a new homestead in Aiken county, S.C. According to our sources, the polo player wants to be closer to friends in the horse community. Ravenel and Mascoe were regulars in Aiken during their relationship – often staying together at the historic Willcox Hotel.

Stay tuned … we will keep our readers up to speed in the event we get additional information regarding this story.

-FITSNews

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone! Please feel free to submit your own guest column or letter to the editor via-email

Got a tip for us?

SUBSCRIBE HERE Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE . Want to support what we’re doing?

Banner: Instagram