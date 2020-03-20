SCDHEC Updates South Carolina’s Coronavirus Data – 45 New Cases, 125 Total Cases

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services (SCDHEC) have provided updated information on the latest number of confirmed or “presumptive positive” tests for the 2019-2020 coronavirus (known officially as 2019-nCoV or COVID-19).

According to the latest data, there were 45 new cases in the Palmetto State uncovered since yesterday’s release – bringing the statewide total to 125 cases in 25 counties.

For the second day in a row, the number of new cases announced represented the largest single-day spike for the virus – with Friday’s 45 cases more than doubling the 21 new cases announced on Thursday.

The good news? The total number of negative tests conducted by SCDHEC’s public health laboratory totaled 1,255 – up from a total of 833 negative tests announced on Thursday. Negative tests conducted by private labs are not included in those totals.

The biggest spike in positive cases came from Richland county, home to the state capital of Columbia, S.C. There, fourteen new cases were announced – bringing the county’s total to 22 cases. The epicenter of the outbreak continues to be Kershaw county, which borders Richland county to the northeast. There, an additional seven cases were announced on Friday – bringing its total to 36 cases.

So far, there has been only one fatality in the Palmetto State related to the virus – an elderly woman from Lexington county, S.C.

Per SCDHEC, here is the latest breakdown of the cases it is tracking by county …

Kershaw County: 36

Richland County: 22

Greenville County: 12

Beaufort County : 8

Horry County: 8

Lexington County: 8

Anderson County: 6

Charleston County: 5

Lancaster County: 3

Orangeburg County: 2

Abbeville County: 1

Aiken County: 1

Berkeley County: 1

Calhoun County: 1

Clarendon County: 1

Darlington County: 1

Dorchester County: 1

Fairfield County: 1

Florence County: 1

Lee County: 1

Pickens County: 1

Saluda County: 1

Spartanburg County: 1

Sumter County: 1

York County: 1

And here is a look at the latest SCDHEC map showing the geographic distribution of cases …

(Click to view)

(Via: SCDHEC)

As we have previously noted, it is important to remember coronavirus case data released by SCDHEC does not represent the complete extent of testing in South Carolina. Private labs are also testing, and SCDHEC does not always include that data. Furthermore, confirmed or presumed positive cases derived from both sources – private labs and government testing centers – obviously do not represent the total number of South Carolinians infected by the virus.

That count is likely much higher …

“The public needs to take our recommendations to prevent spread seriously so we can best protect our family, friends and neighbors,” said Linda Bell, South Carolina’s state epidemiologist. “Unfortunately, these case numbers will continue to increase. The agency is working around the clock to prevent the spread of this disease, focusing on those who are most high-risk for experiencing severe illness from the disease. I’d like to remind all South Carolinians that we all have a responsibility to take the recommended steps for limiting spread.”

As of Friday afternoon there were at least 15,650 people in the United States infected with the virus, according to a database maintained by The New York Times. A total of 202 Americans have died as a result of exposure to the virus.

Worldwide, there were 209,839 confirmed cases in 168 countries or territories leading to 8,778 deaths, per the latest statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Developing …

-FITSNews

Banner: Getty