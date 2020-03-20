Police on Hilton Head, Myrtle Beach To Patrol Beaches As Spring Break Crowds Worry Residents

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office will be cracking down on crowds of beachgoers after numerous reports of spring breakers swarming in large groups on Hilton Head Island beaches amid the coronavirus (known officially as 2019-nCoV or COVID-19) outbreak.

The sheriff’s office announced Friday they will be increasing law enforcement presence on Hilton Head beaches and beaches throughout the coastal county. Deputies will be focused on “engaging and educating” those people gathered in large groups.

If necessary, deputies will issue citations or make arrests for violations of South Carolina laws, which now include “illegal acts under state of emergency,” per Gov. Henry McMaster’s order issued this week.

Hours after the sheriff’s office announcement, Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted that he ordered the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and local law enforcement “to disperse crowds gathered on our state’s beaches. “

The latest order said it is unlawful to “congregate, unless authorized or in their homes, in groups of three or more and to refuse to disperse upon order of a law enforcement officer” during a state of emergency. This applies to state beaches.

If convicted of committing an illegal act under a state of emergency in South Carolina, violators could face up to 30 days in jail or a fine.

“We are urging compliance with the governor’s orders,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Bob Bromage told FITSNews.

Bromage said that most of the reports have involved college kids who appear to be from out of town and might not be aware of McMaster’s order.

“Though we strongly encourage outdoor activities during these stressful times, we urge Beaufort County residents and guests to practice social distancing in order to limit potential exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19),” the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release said.

This comes as a particular concern in Beaufort County – where one-third of the population is older than 60 – that has seen a steady rise of COVID-19 cases. In the last week, the county went from zero cases on Friday to seven cases on Thursday. It’s now one of the top hotspots in South Carolina, but well behind Kershaw County with 28 of the 60 cases.

For these reasons, residents are worried seeing photos of college kids at Coligny Beach like it were any other spring break.

Trash on Thursday on Hilton Head’s Coligny Beach.

“Something must be done,” a concerned resident told FITSNews. She’s worried that many tourists aren’t cancelling their vacation plans in upcoming weeks as the virus gets worse. Hilton Head is home to about 40,000 residents, but sees about 2.5 million tourists a year.

“Well I personally have cancelled three trips I had since I was told to stay home,” she said. “I’m just worried for our compromised and elderly neighbors.”

Saw this from a friend that works at the hospital in Hilton Head. Something to think about. pic.twitter.com/XFRDXZ31I6 — Outcast Charters (@ChipHHI) March 16, 2020

The latest CDC research shows that coronavirus is hitting elderly the hardest in the United States, like it did in China. Though, a higher percentage of millennials are being hospitalized for the disease.

The CDC research (encompassing more than 2,000 patients in the United States) showed that 49 percent of cases were people over 55 years old. Mortality rates are highest among the elderly in the U.S., as they were in China. About 80 percent of the deaths so far were people over 60.



Other Beaches

On Thursday, Isle of Palms council members voted to “restrict non-resident access to the island for the next 14 days between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” Moultrie News reported. Sullivans Island beaches remained open as of Friday.

Tybee Island, Georgia, located within sight of Hilton Head’s south end, closed its beaches on Friday, WSAV reported.

In Myrtle Beach, Mayor Brenda Bethune said they have no plans to close beaches, but because of spring break there will be large presence of police patrolling the beaches, WMBF News reported. Myrtle Beach Sun News reported that over 100 students were seen partying on the beach Thursday.

McMaster has not given any indication that he will close South Carolina beaches.

