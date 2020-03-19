SC Gov. McMaster Orders Non-Essential State Employees To Work From Home In COVID-19 Update

On Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that non-essential South Carolina employees stay home from work as coronavirus (known officially as 2019-nCoV or COVID-19) cases statewide continue to climb.

The supervisors of each individual agency should decide which employees work from home starting Friday until further notice, McMaster said in a Thursday afternoon press conference.

“State agencies and departments shall utilize, to the maximum extent possible, telecommuting or work-from-home options for non-essential employees,” the order said.

Each college and university president in South Carolina should decide which employees are essential for students to finish this semester online.

County and municipal governments are also ordered to provide access to state agencies that are critical to this crisis, McMaster said.

McMaster said they are working to speed up the approval period for unemployment benefits (at least one week faster than normal). For employers, unemployment insurance benefits are suspended until June 1.

The South Carolina governor said that law enforcement is on duty “as strong or stronger than before to (ensure) that no one is harmed by lawless behavior in this period.” He said student resource officers and court officers can work in different positions to accomplish this.

McMaster requested — but did not order — that all hospitals to restrict visitations to patients with the exception of end-of-life situations.

He urged again for South Carolinians practice social distancing.

“If you don’t need in a public place then stay home,” McMaster said.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services officials said they’re seeing a dramatic increase in the number of tests, but a majority of the cases have been negative. In total, 833 people have tested negative for coronavirus. The state now has 81 cases across 17 cases.

Officials said they want to reserve the supplies of testing now that they’re using the supply of tests so quickly.

Earlier this week, McMaster ordered to close down schools, ban events over 50 people, restricting restaurant operations by closing all dining-in services.

Latest research

The latest CDC research released this week shows that COVID-19 is hitting millennials harder than it did in China with about 1/5 of infected people between 20 and 44 requiring hospitalization for treatment. Of the 508 patients hospitalized, between 4.9 and 11.5 percent of COVID-19 patients were admitted to the ICU.

The CDC data of more than 2,000 patients in the U.S. shows that 49 percent of cases were people over 55 years old. Mortality rates are highest among the elderly in the U.S., as they were in China. About 80 percent of the deaths so far were people over 60.

Data continues to show that coronavirus is largely sparing children. Less than 5 percent of the cases reported to the CDC were children under 19. There have been no deaths of children under 19 in the U.S.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 2019-nCoV had infected 207,855

people in 166 countries, killing 8,648 of them – according to the latest statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO). In the United States, the virus had infected 10,822 people in all fifty states – killing 172 of them – according to a database maintained by The New York Times.

In South Carolina, there have been 81 cases with one fatality, according to the latest statistics provided by government health officials.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone! Please feel free to submit your own guest column or letter to the editor via-email

Got a tip for us?