Two Republicans File For Open SC State House Seat In Spartanburg County

Two Republicans have filed paperwork to campaign for the Upstate South Carolina House of Representatives seat being vacated at the end of the year by veteran lawmaker Eddie Tallon of Spartanburg, S.C.

Tallon announced earlier this month that he would not be seeking a sixth term in office. The 74-year-old lawmaker has represented S.C. House District 33 (.pdf) in Spartanburg county since January 2011. Tallon is the second vice chairman of the influential S.C. House judiciary committee and a member of the chamber’s government oversight committee – which has done some excellent work on behalf of taxpayers in recent years.

According to press releases provided to this news outlet, Cowpens, S.C. town councilman and vice chairman of the Spartanburg county GOP Jarred Spencer will seek the seat that Tallon is giving up – as will Spartanburg, S.C. attorney and combat veteran Travis Moore.

Both Spencer and Moore praised Tallon in statements announcing their respective candidacies.

“I am appreciative of the dedicated years of service from representative Eddie Tallon,” Spencer (above) said in his statement.

Meanwhile Moore said in his statement he was “grateful for representative Tallon’s leadership over the last ten years, which helped build our local economy to one of the strongest in the entire nation, protected the rights of the unborn, and advanced our shared conservative values.”

Both Spencer and Moore are campaigning as fiscal conservatives, judging from the language of their releases.

“My pledge is to be a voice for the taxpayer, fix our crumbling infrastructure, and improve the way we educate our future generations and better prepare our workforce to meet modern demands,” Moore said in his statement.

Meanwhile Spencer vowed to be “a pro-family, pro-business conservative who fights for the best interests of the district.”

Moore (above) is a native of Roebuck, S.C. who has spent twenty years in the S.C. Army National Guard, per his release, including deployments in Kosovo and Afghanistan. He currently holds the rank of major in the guard, and has won many combat awards including the infantryman’s badge and a bronze star.

After his military deployments, he served in the office of the S.C. seventh circuit solicitor prior to entering private practice.

As for Spencer, he drew endorsements from state representatives Josiah Magnuson and Adam Morgan – who touted his efforts on behalf of taxpayers as a municipal leader.

“Jarred has proven himself a true friend to fiscal responsibility, family values, and constitutional liberty,” Magnuson said in a statement.

Meanwhile Morgan referred to Spencer as “EXACTLY the type of person we need in the House.”

All 170 seats in the S.C. General Assembly (124 House seats and 46 Senate seats) are up for election this year – although as we have often noted very few of these races wind up being competitive.

Despite the outbreak of the 2019-2020 coronavirus (known officially as 2019-nCoV or COVID-19), candidate filing in South Carolina opened as scheduled on March 16, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. EDT. It will close on March 30, 2020 at the same time.

Partisan primary elections are scheduled for June 9, 2020 – with runoff elections scheduled for June 23, 2020, if necessary (if no candidate receives a majority of votes in a partisan primary election in South Carolina, the two top vote-getters advance to a head-to-head matchup two weeks later).

Once major party nominees are selected (and any petition candidates are certified), the general election is scheduled to take place on November 3, 2020.

As with all S.C. State House races, we look forward to turning over our open microphone to any candidates who decide to seek this seat …

