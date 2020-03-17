A Story We Need Right Now: NC Woman Tells Grandfather She’s Engaged Through Window

While mostly terrifying, confusing and heartbreaking stories of the coronavirus are dominating headlines, we want to share some stories that show hope in a time of crisis.

A viral photo of a North Carolina woman who shared the news of her engagement with her grandfather through a nursing home window is giving the Internet exactly what it needs right now.

Carly Boyd, a Southeastern Community College nursing student, got engaged over the weekend. Even though visitation is restricted, staff at the Premier Living and Rehab Center in Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina found an “emotional and memorable” way to share Boyd’s big news with her grandfather.

Even though visitation is restricted at this time, staff suggested an alternative. Here, a resident’s granddaughter… Posted by Premier Living & Rehab Center Info Page on Monday, March 16, 2020

“So glad I was allowed to see my grandfather, even under the circumstances of this virus I was still able to tell him I am engaged!!” Boyd said on Facebook.

The photos, taken by Premier Living and Rehab Center staff, are a beautiful testament of the kind of light humanity sheds through dark times.

“Thanks for sharing this moment of love. We all need bright spots like this right now,” one person commented.

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” another person said.

The photos of Boyd’s engagement were shared more than 148,000 times.

And it certainly isn’t the only viral post showing loved ones getting creative with communicating during coronavirus lockdowns.

Like this photo below, that shows family members making the most out of their situation by waving through a nursing home window and feeding the bird feeder.

Or this photo of a son who sits by his father’s window every day to talk on the phone.

Or this photo of neighbor kids playing some live music for an elderly woman who is self-isolating that is taking Twitter by storm.

My elderly neighbor is self-isolating. So the neighbor kids are playing her a cello concert from her patio. pic.twitter.com/g6Nr2HNVho — Jackie Borchardt (@JMBorchardt) March 16, 2020

These photos and stories are a reminder that this too shall pass and we are all in this together. Look out for your people. Wash your hands. Practice social distancing. Stay safe.

Have a good news story to share? Please email me at [email protected].

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Mandy Matney is the news director at FITSNews. She’s an award-winning journalist from Kansas who has worked for newspapers in Missouri, Illinois, and South Carolina before making the switch to FITS. She currently lives on Hilton Head Island where she enjoys beach life. Want to contact Mandy? Send your story ideas, comments, suggestions and tips to [email protected].

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone! Please feel free to submit your own guest column or letter to the editor via-email

Got a tip for us?

SUBSCRIBE HERE Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE . Want to support what we’re doing?

photo credit: Premier Living Staff