Marlboro Electric Cooperative Cutting Bills For Its Consumers

The Marlboro Electric Cooperative is cutting rates for residential consumers by eight percent during the month of March in an effort to alleviate the financial stress of its ratepayers related to the 2019-2020 coronavirus (known officially as 2019-nCoV or COVID-19).

“We realize that some members may be facing unusual hardships due to the coronavirus outbreak and it is our hope that this March rate decrease will help ease some of their burden,” said Bo McInnis, chairman of the Marlboro board of trustees.

Previously, the cooperative announced it would be suspending disconnection of service for nonpayment of bills – although it did note that balances would not be forgiven and late fees would still apply. Eventually.

“We are doing everything we can to help our members and employees stay safe during this uncertain time,” Marlboro president and chief executive officer William L. Fleming Jr. said. “I know in my heart that through cooperation and lots of prayer, we can all get through this together.”

Based in Bennettsville, S.C., Marlboro is one of twenty community-run rural energy providers in South Carolina that receives its power from the Central Electric Power Cooperative. Central, in turn, receives approximately 75 percent of its power from the Palmetto State’s much-maligned, government-run utility Santee Cooper.

Marlboro made headlines in August of 2018 when it made a decision to bolt from the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina (ECSC) – one of many entities engulfed in scandal in the aftermath of NukeGate, the Palmetto State’s spectacularly failed government intervention in the energy industry.

It made headlines again last fall when it filed a lawsuit against Central, claiming the Columbia, S.C.-based power provider “repeatedly ignored and attempted to frustrate” Marlboro’s efforts to exercise the buyout clause of its contract with the utility.

That suit also accused Central of retaliating against Marlboro for previous moves made by the cooperative to protect its members – including its decision to leave ECSC.

This news outlet has consistently praised Marlboro for its actions on behalf of its ratepayers. We believe it is continuing to earn those accolades with its latest announcement.

-FITSNews

Banner: Marlboro Electric Cooperative